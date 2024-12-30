iifl-logo-icon 1
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Share Price

95.7
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95.7
  • Day's High95.7
  • 52 Wk High91.15
  • Prev. Close91.15
  • Day's Low95.7
  • 52 Wk Low 75
  • Turnover (lac)5.74
  • P/E35.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.48
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.00%

Non-Promoter- 43.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.87

3.87

2.91

7.73

Net Worth

8.77

7.77

6.81

11.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

46.35

52.74

60.24

62.03

yoy growth (%)

-12.11

-12.45

-2.87

67.62

Raw materials

-33.62

-39.31

-47.84

-48.08

As % of sales

72.55

74.54

79.41

77.5

Employee costs

-2.62

-1.64

-1.73

-1.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

0.63

0.45

2.24

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.01

-1.27

-1.15

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.28

-0.38

-0.99

Working capital

0.02

2.3

1.29

1.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.11

-12.45

-2.87

67.62

Op profit growth

-0.25

10.85

-30.28

24.12

EBIT growth

1.72

38.72

-43.21

27.9

Net profit growth

-0.74

408.56

-94.58

154.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

C S Rathore

Whole-time Director

Reena Rathore

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vaibhav Singh Rathore

Company Secretary

Rimika Talesara

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Joshi

Independent Director

Chandragupt Singh Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd

Summary

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited was incorporated in Rajasthan, as Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Private Limited, under the provision of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated June 8, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to special resolution dated February 14, 2009, and fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 26, 2009, and the name of the company was changed to Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited. The company is engaged in the business of heavy manufacture machines and industrial material handling equipments including pre-engineering building sheds, cranes, sand machines, concrete mixture machines, batch mixing plants, RMC (ready-mix concerete) plants, industrial products for crushing plants, Double Toggle Grease/Oil crusher, Single Toggle Grease Jaw Crusher, Vibrating screen, Horizontal Shaft Impactor, Vertical Shaft Impactor and Cone crusher and other crushing screening and cutomized size reduction equipments. The company provides after sales service and warrenty facilities of the machines.The company is also equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products as per quality standards and relevant material composition by spectrometer and its a goal to maintain high standards in terms of quality and service and sepcific attention is made to the quality aspect. The company products is sold under the brand name Kingson. The company believes in manufactu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is ₹37.36 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is 35.61 and 4.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is ₹75 and ₹91.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd?

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.18%, 3 Years at 47.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.99 %

