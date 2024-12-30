Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹95.7
Prev. Close₹91.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.74
Day's High₹95.7
Day's Low₹95.7
52 Week's High₹91.15
52 Week's Low₹75
Book Value₹22.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.36
P/E35.61
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.87
3.87
2.91
7.73
Net Worth
8.77
7.77
6.81
11.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.35
52.74
60.24
62.03
yoy growth (%)
-12.11
-12.45
-2.87
67.62
Raw materials
-33.62
-39.31
-47.84
-48.08
As % of sales
72.55
74.54
79.41
77.5
Employee costs
-2.62
-1.64
-1.73
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
0.63
0.45
2.24
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.01
-1.27
-1.15
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.28
-0.38
-0.99
Working capital
0.02
2.3
1.29
1.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.11
-12.45
-2.87
67.62
Op profit growth
-0.25
10.85
-30.28
24.12
EBIT growth
1.72
38.72
-43.21
27.9
Net profit growth
-0.74
408.56
-94.58
154.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
C S Rathore
Whole-time Director
Reena Rathore
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vaibhav Singh Rathore
Company Secretary
Rimika Talesara
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Joshi
Independent Director
Chandragupt Singh Chauhan
Reports by Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd
Summary
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited was incorporated in Rajasthan, as Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Private Limited, under the provision of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated June 8, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to special resolution dated February 14, 2009, and fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 26, 2009, and the name of the company was changed to Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited. The company is engaged in the business of heavy manufacture machines and industrial material handling equipments including pre-engineering building sheds, cranes, sand machines, concrete mixture machines, batch mixing plants, RMC (ready-mix concerete) plants, industrial products for crushing plants, Double Toggle Grease/Oil crusher, Single Toggle Grease Jaw Crusher, Vibrating screen, Horizontal Shaft Impactor, Vertical Shaft Impactor and Cone crusher and other crushing screening and cutomized size reduction equipments. The company provides after sales service and warrenty facilities of the machines.The company is also equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products as per quality standards and relevant material composition by spectrometer and its a goal to maintain high standards in terms of quality and service and sepcific attention is made to the quality aspect. The company products is sold under the brand name Kingson. The company believes in manufactu
The Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is ₹37.36 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is 35.61 and 4.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd is ₹75 and ₹91.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.18%, 3 Years at 47.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
