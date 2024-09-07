|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, please find enclosed herewith copy of Annual Report for the Year 2023-24. This is for your information and we request you to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024) Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on (Poll + Remote E-voting) of the 18th AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company at 3:30 PM along with the .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
