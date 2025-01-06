Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.35
52.74
60.24
62.03
yoy growth (%)
-12.11
-12.45
-2.87
67.62
Raw materials
-33.62
-39.31
-47.84
-48.08
As % of sales
72.55
74.54
79.41
77.5
Employee costs
-2.62
-1.64
-1.73
-1.83
As % of sales
5.65
3.11
2.88
2.95
Other costs
-6.07
-7.74
-7.02
-6.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.09
14.67
11.65
11.11
Operating profit
4.03
4.04
3.64
5.22
OPM
8.69
7.66
6.05
8.42
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.01
-1.27
-1.15
Interest expense
-3.04
-2.88
-2.08
-2.22
Other income
0.59
0.49
0.16
0.39
Profit before tax
0.53
0.63
0.45
2.24
Taxes
-0.19
-0.28
-0.38
-0.99
Tax rate
-36.59
-45.88
-85.27
-44.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.33
0.34
0.06
1.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.33
0.34
0.06
1.24
yoy growth (%)
-0.74
408.56
-94.58
154.45
NPM
0.73
0.64
0.11
1.99
No Record Found
