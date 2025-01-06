iifl-logo-icon 1
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100.48
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

46.35

52.74

60.24

62.03

yoy growth (%)

-12.11

-12.45

-2.87

67.62

Raw materials

-33.62

-39.31

-47.84

-48.08

As % of sales

72.55

74.54

79.41

77.5

Employee costs

-2.62

-1.64

-1.73

-1.83

As % of sales

5.65

3.11

2.88

2.95

Other costs

-6.07

-7.74

-7.02

-6.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.09

14.67

11.65

11.11

Operating profit

4.03

4.04

3.64

5.22

OPM

8.69

7.66

6.05

8.42

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.01

-1.27

-1.15

Interest expense

-3.04

-2.88

-2.08

-2.22

Other income

0.59

0.49

0.16

0.39

Profit before tax

0.53

0.63

0.45

2.24

Taxes

-0.19

-0.28

-0.38

-0.99

Tax rate

-36.59

-45.88

-85.27

-44.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.33

0.34

0.06

1.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.33

0.34

0.06

1.24

yoy growth (%)

-0.74

408.56

-94.58

154.45

NPM

0.73

0.64

0.11

1.99

