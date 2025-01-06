Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
0.63
0.45
2.24
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.01
-1.27
-1.15
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.28
-0.38
-0.99
Working capital
0.02
2.3
1.29
1.95
Other operating items
Operating
-0.67
1.62
0.08
2.03
Capital expenditure
1.97
-0.67
-0.16
0.48
Free cash flow
1.29
0.95
-0.07
2.51
Equity raised
14.78
14.01
13.8
11.31
Investing
0
-0.06
0
0.01
Financing
8.67
13.54
15.62
12.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.74
28.45
29.34
25.94
