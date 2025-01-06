iifl-logo-icon 1
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

100.48
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

0.63

0.45

2.24

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.01

-1.27

-1.15

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.28

-0.38

-0.99

Working capital

0.02

2.3

1.29

1.95

Other operating items

Operating

-0.67

1.62

0.08

2.03

Capital expenditure

1.97

-0.67

-0.16

0.48

Free cash flow

1.29

0.95

-0.07

2.51

Equity raised

14.78

14.01

13.8

11.31

Investing

0

-0.06

0

0.01

Financing

8.67

13.54

15.62

12.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.74

28.45

29.34

25.94

QUICKLINKS FOR Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd

