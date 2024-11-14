|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th November, 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company Situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan- 313001 India. Thereafter due to lengthy discussion on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024, the meeting was to be continued to the next day i.e. 15th November, 2024. On 15th November, 2024 the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 were considered and approved. Kindly take it to your records. Date & Time of commencement of Meeting: 14.11.2024 at 5:30 PM Date & Time of Conclusion of Meeting: 15.11.2024 at 04:30 P (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|Please find enclosed disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the Re-appointment of the following Directors and key Managerial Personnel were considered, discussed and approved. Kindly take it to your records.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda as follows:- We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan-313001, India wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.