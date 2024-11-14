iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

170
(6.28%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th November, 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company Situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan- 313001 India. Thereafter due to lengthy discussion on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024, the meeting was to be continued to the next day i.e. 15th November, 2024. On 15th November, 2024 the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 were considered and approved. Kindly take it to your records. Date & Time of commencement of Meeting: 14.11.2024 at 5:30 PM Date & Time of Conclusion of Meeting: 15.11.2024 at 04:30 P (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
Please find enclosed disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the Re-appointment of the following Directors and key Managerial Personnel were considered, discussed and approved. Kindly take it to your records.
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda as follows:- We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan-313001, India wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.