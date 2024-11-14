Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th November, 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company Situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan- 313001 India. Thereafter due to lengthy discussion on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024, the meeting was to be continued to the next day i.e. 15th November, 2024. On 15th November, 2024 the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 were considered and approved. Kindly take it to your records. Date & Time of commencement of Meeting: 14.11.2024 at 5:30 PM Date & Time of Conclusion of Meeting: 15.11.2024 at 04:30 P (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Please find enclosed disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur, Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the Re-appointment of the following Directors and key Managerial Personnel were considered, discussed and approved. Kindly take it to your records.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024