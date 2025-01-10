To the Members of

MIDWEST GOLD LIMITED

Report on the audit of the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Midwest Gold Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty related to Going concern.

We draw attention to Note 37 of the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss of Rs.231.20 Lakhs during the year end March 31, 2024 and, as of date, the Companys accumulated losses at Rs. 3,020.74 Lakhs and erosion of its Net worth as at March 31, 2024. the companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs. 2,537.43 Lakhs. The financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis based on the future business plans contemplated by the Company, commercial and financial support provided by the holding company to enable the Company to sustain its operations and meet its obligations and for the reasons stated in the said Note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report beyond matter addressed in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section of our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports comprising other information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance, and Shareholders Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (j) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)."

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the a fore said financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) ln our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year as per the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (j) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position as stated in note no 30(a) to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

j) Based on our examination carried which included test checks in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, we report that the Company has maintaining its book of accounts which has a feature of recording Audit trail only for the part of the year and configured from 6th February 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in respect of maintenance of records of property, plant and equipment, Inventory, payroll, Purchase Order/ Sales Order wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with after it being enabled.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For MAJETI & CO Firm Registration Number: 015975S Chartered Accountants Kiran Kumar Majeti Place : Hyderabad Partner Membership Number 220354 Date : May 23, 2024 UDIN No.:24220354BKAMTH8720

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Midwest Gold Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition ofthe companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For MAJETI & CO Firm Registration Number: 015975S Chartered Accountants Kiran Kumar Majeti Partner Membership Number 220354 UDIN No.:24220354BKAMTH8720 Place: Hyderabad Date: 23rd May 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i In Respect of the Companys Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A) Except for the matter stated by us in Paragraphs 1(b), 1(h) and 1(j) in the "Section - Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report, we report that the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment Assets

B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company does not have any Intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under this Clause is not applicable.

b) The Property Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c) The title deed of the immovable property, as disclosed in Note 3 on Property, plant, and equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

e) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us, no Proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on the physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has stood a guarantee for the holding company.

The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to guarantees provided to the Holding company is given below table,

Particulars Amount in Lakhs The amount of guarantee provided during the year 2,567.37 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 2,567.37

b) In respect of aforesaid guarantees provided, the terms and conditions under which such guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company. The Company has not provided security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to any other company, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties and hence not commented upon.

c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

iv According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the Company is in compliance of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the guarantee given

v The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

vi To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the Companys products/services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, except there has been a slight delay in a few cases of Income tax and goods and Service tax, with the appropriate authorities. In respect of Professional Tax during the year, the company has not deposited the sum of Rs.0.03 Lakhs due for 2 months.

As confirmed by the management Provident fund, employee state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of excise, and value-added tax are not applicable to the company.

b) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and value-added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on 31st March 2024

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared a wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Therefore, the reporting under clause (ix)(e) and (ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

xi a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a), (b), (c) are not applicable.

xiii The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii The company has incurred cash losses of Rs.205.94 Lakhs and Rs.221.17 Lakhs during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note 37 to the Ind AS Financial Statements), aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, and other information accompanying the financial statements, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us, Material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that companys capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.