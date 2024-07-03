Summary

Midwest Gold Ltd. (Formerly known as Nova Granites (India) Ltd) was originally incorporated as a Limited Company in November, 1990 in Karnataka. The Company was incorporated as 100 % EOU with an object of processing of Granite Blocks including mining and processing of all other types of minerals. The Company is presently engaged in the trading business of Granite, Marbles.The Company commenced its commercial operations in year 1990. In order to meet the financial needs to expand the existing business and to add few more products the Company went to public issue in the year 1994-95 and raised capital from public. In view of encouraging liberalized mining permissions to excavate Gold as taken by the Central Government to boost up the industry and economic conditions prevailing in the Country, Board had decided to diversify, interalia, into Gold mining and other related activities in year 2010 without leaving its original business activities.Since then the Company had diversified into Gold Mining and related business, which was booming in India and in view of the same the Company had changed its name to M/s. Midwest Gold Limited in December, 2010.

