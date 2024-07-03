iifl-logo-icon 1
Midwest Gold Ltd Share Price

129.05
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 PM

  • Open129.05
  • Day's High129.05
  • 52 Wk High122.95
  • Prev. Close122.95
  • Day's Low129.05
  • 52 Wk Low 15.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-73.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Midwest Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

129.05

Prev. Close

122.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

129.05

Day's Low

129.05

52 Week's High

122.95

52 Week's Low

15.2

Book Value

-73.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Midwest Gold Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Midwest Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Midwest Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.63%

Non-Institutions: 27.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Midwest Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.27

3.27

3.27

3.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.41

-24.09

-14.49

-12.87

Net Worth

-23.14

-20.82

-11.22

-9.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.57

0.12

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-36.07

372.89

-95.28

-36.13

Raw materials

-0.65

-0.06

-0.2

-3.21

As % of sales

177.7

10.6

168.87

123.71

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.6

-0.87

-0.29

-1.74

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.28

-0.41

Tax paid

0.16

-0.38

-1.04

-0.12

Working capital

2.83

0.25

-0.07

-1.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.07

372.89

-95.28

-36.13

Op profit growth

68.2

-0.46

-51.49

55.8

EBIT growth

51.22

171.28

-83.1

64.26

Net profit growth

10.49

-6.89

-28.35

61.87

No Record Found

Midwest Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Midwest Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Deepak Kukreti

Whole Time Director

B S Raju

Chairman & Independent Directo

G. Bhaskara Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kothamasu Sri Surya Pratap

Non Executive Director

Rao Sasikanth

Non Executive Director

Ankireddy Rajyalakshmi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anant Patwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Midwest Gold Ltd

Summary

Midwest Gold Ltd. (Formerly known as Nova Granites (India) Ltd) was originally incorporated as a Limited Company in November, 1990 in Karnataka. The Company was incorporated as 100 % EOU with an object of processing of Granite Blocks including mining and processing of all other types of minerals. The Company is presently engaged in the trading business of Granite, Marbles.The Company commenced its commercial operations in year 1990. In order to meet the financial needs to expand the existing business and to add few more products the Company went to public issue in the year 1994-95 and raised capital from public. In view of encouraging liberalized mining permissions to excavate Gold as taken by the Central Government to boost up the industry and economic conditions prevailing in the Country, Board had decided to diversify, interalia, into Gold mining and other related activities in year 2010 without leaving its original business activities.Since then the Company had diversified into Gold Mining and related business, which was booming in India and in view of the same the Company had changed its name to M/s. Midwest Gold Limited in December, 2010.
Company FAQs

What is the Midwest Gold Ltd share price today?

The Midwest Gold Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Midwest Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Midwest Gold Ltd is ₹42.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Midwest Gold Ltd is 0 and -1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Midwest Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Midwest Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Midwest Gold Ltd is ₹15.2 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Midwest Gold Ltd?

Midwest Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.84%, 3 Years at 66.27%, 1 Year at 455.33%, 6 Month at 259.71%, 3 Month at 71.57% and 1 Month at 30.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Midwest Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Midwest Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.03 %
Institutions - 0.63 %
Public - 27.34 %

