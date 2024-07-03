SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹129.05
Prev. Close₹122.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹129.05
Day's Low₹129.05
52 Week's High₹122.95
52 Week's Low₹15.2
Book Value₹-73.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.27
3.27
3.27
3.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.41
-24.09
-14.49
-12.87
Net Worth
-23.14
-20.82
-11.22
-9.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.57
0.12
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-36.07
372.89
-95.28
-36.13
Raw materials
-0.65
-0.06
-0.2
-3.21
As % of sales
177.7
10.6
168.87
123.71
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.45
-0.13
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.6
-0.87
-0.29
-1.74
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.28
-0.41
Tax paid
0.16
-0.38
-1.04
-0.12
Working capital
2.83
0.25
-0.07
-1.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.07
372.89
-95.28
-36.13
Op profit growth
68.2
-0.46
-51.49
55.8
EBIT growth
51.22
171.28
-83.1
64.26
Net profit growth
10.49
-6.89
-28.35
61.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Whole Time Director
Deepak Kukreti
Whole Time Director
B S Raju
Chairman & Independent Directo
G. Bhaskara Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kothamasu Sri Surya Pratap
Non Executive Director
Rao Sasikanth
Non Executive Director
Ankireddy Rajyalakshmi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anant Patwari
Reports by Midwest Gold Ltd
Summary
Midwest Gold Ltd. (Formerly known as Nova Granites (India) Ltd) was originally incorporated as a Limited Company in November, 1990 in Karnataka. The Company was incorporated as 100 % EOU with an object of processing of Granite Blocks including mining and processing of all other types of minerals. The Company is presently engaged in the trading business of Granite, Marbles.The Company commenced its commercial operations in year 1990. In order to meet the financial needs to expand the existing business and to add few more products the Company went to public issue in the year 1994-95 and raised capital from public. In view of encouraging liberalized mining permissions to excavate Gold as taken by the Central Government to boost up the industry and economic conditions prevailing in the Country, Board had decided to diversify, interalia, into Gold mining and other related activities in year 2010 without leaving its original business activities.Since then the Company had diversified into Gold Mining and related business, which was booming in India and in view of the same the Company had changed its name to M/s. Midwest Gold Limited in December, 2010.
The Midwest Gold Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Midwest Gold Ltd is ₹42.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Midwest Gold Ltd is 0 and -1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Midwest Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Midwest Gold Ltd is ₹15.2 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Midwest Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.84%, 3 Years at 66.27%, 1 Year at 455.33%, 6 Month at 259.71%, 3 Month at 71.57% and 1 Month at 30.11%.
