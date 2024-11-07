iifl-logo-icon 1
Midwest Gold Ltd Board Meeting

Midwest Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business matters; 1. To Re-consider/Amend/Modify/Revamp the matters/businesses discussed by Board of Directors in its meeting held 21st September 2024; 2. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & 3. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & to transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our letter dated September 16, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on September 19, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising. We hereby further inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and approve, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising, has been postponed and is rescheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19/09/2024) Outcome of Board meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. August 13, 2024, has, interalia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we are enclosing herewith the following: Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Limited Review Report in respect of Unaudited Financial Results, received from M/s. MAJETI & CO., Statutory Auditors, of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. May 23, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
MIDWEST GOLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Midwest Gold Limited has informed about the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

