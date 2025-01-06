Midwest Gold Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.6
-0.87
-0.29
-1.74
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.28
-0.41
Tax paid
0.16
-0.38
-1.04
-0.12
Working capital
2.83
0.25
-0.07
-1.34
Other operating items
Operating
1.25
-1.19
-1.7
-3.63
Capital expenditure
-0.44
-5.65
0
0
Free cash flow
0.81
-6.84
-1.69
-3.63
Equity raised
-22.97
-19.72
-16.28
-12.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.18
1.55
24.22
24.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.98
-25.02
6.24
8.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.