Midwest Gold Ltd Cash Flow Statement

129.05
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Midwest Gold FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.6

-0.87

-0.29

-1.74

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.28

-0.41

Tax paid

0.16

-0.38

-1.04

-0.12

Working capital

2.83

0.25

-0.07

-1.34

Other operating items

Operating

1.25

-1.19

-1.7

-3.63

Capital expenditure

-0.44

-5.65

0

0

Free cash flow

0.81

-6.84

-1.69

-3.63

Equity raised

-22.97

-19.72

-16.28

-12.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.18

1.55

24.22

24.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.98

-25.02

6.24

8.05

