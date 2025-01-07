Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.57
0.12
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-36.07
372.89
-95.28
-36.13
Raw materials
-0.65
-0.06
-0.2
-3.21
As % of sales
177.7
10.6
168.87
123.71
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.45
-0.13
-0.12
As % of sales
105.74
77.84
112.03
4.62
Other costs
-0.41
-0.71
-0.43
-0.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
112.05
123.86
352.69
23.49
Operating profit
-1.09
-0.64
-0.65
-1.34
OPM
-295.5
-112.3
-533.6
-51.84
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.28
-0.41
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.07
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.04
0.64
0.02
Profit before tax
-1.6
-0.87
-0.29
-1.74
Taxes
0.16
-0.38
-1.04
-0.12
Tax rate
-10.2
44.66
351.65
7.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.44
-1.26
-1.34
-1.87
Exceptional items
0.06
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.38
-1.25
-1.34
-1.87
yoy growth (%)
10.49
-6.89
-28.35
61.87
NPM
-373.57
-216.13
-1,097.8
-72.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.