Midwest Gold Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.6
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:52:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.57

0.12

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-36.07

372.89

-95.28

-36.13

Raw materials

-0.65

-0.06

-0.2

-3.21

As % of sales

177.7

10.6

168.87

123.71

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

As % of sales

105.74

77.84

112.03

4.62

Other costs

-0.41

-0.71

-0.43

-0.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

112.05

123.86

352.69

23.49

Operating profit

-1.09

-0.64

-0.65

-1.34

OPM

-295.5

-112.3

-533.6

-51.84

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.28

-0.41

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.07

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.04

0.64

0.02

Profit before tax

-1.6

-0.87

-0.29

-1.74

Taxes

0.16

-0.38

-1.04

-0.12

Tax rate

-10.2

44.66

351.65

7.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.44

-1.26

-1.34

-1.87

Exceptional items

0.06

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.38

-1.25

-1.34

-1.87

yoy growth (%)

10.49

-6.89

-28.35

61.87

NPM

-373.57

-216.13

-1,097.8

-72.2

