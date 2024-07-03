Mihika Industries Ltd Summary

Mihika Industries Limited was incorporated on 05 January, 1983, as Ashish Vanijya Pratishthan Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Mihika Industries Limited on May 5, 1995 after which the Company is carrying its business in the name and style of Mihika Industries Limited till now. At present, the Company is in the business of trading in commodities and fabrics, Commission Agents and Investment.