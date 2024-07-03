iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mihika Industries Ltd Company Summary

24.6
(-0.36%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:13:00 AM

Mihika Industries Ltd Summary

Mihika Industries Limited was incorporated on 05 January, 1983, as Ashish Vanijya Pratishthan Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Mihika Industries Limited on May 5, 1995 after which the Company is carrying its business in the name and style of Mihika Industries Limited till now. At present, the Company is in the business of trading in commodities and fabrics, Commission Agents and Investment.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.