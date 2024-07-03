Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹25.85
Prev. Close₹24.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹13
Day's High₹25.85
Day's Low₹22.14
52 Week's High₹45.79
52 Week's Low₹20.91
Book Value₹22.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.91
P/E29.64
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.83
11.65
14.07
14.09
Net Worth
21.83
21.65
24.07
24.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.77
2.03
1.82
1.76
yoy growth (%)
-12.83
11.57
3.37
43.13
Raw materials
-1.81
-2.1
-1.91
-2
As % of sales
102.07
103.39
104.66
113.53
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.47
-0.44
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.06
-0.13
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.06
0.01
0.03
-0.02
Working capital
-0.21
0.38
-0.66
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.83
11.57
3.37
43.13
Op profit growth
1.54
-1.57
4.33
106.56
EBIT growth
229.53
-49.54
-203.76
512.85
Net profit growth
238.08
-50.05
-187.94
749.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Manoj Sethia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smita Jain
Managing Director
Pranav Trivedi
Independent Director
Nilam Viren Makwana
Independent Director
Sweta R. Panchal
Additional Director & CFO
Parth Rajeshbhai Rupareliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mihika Industries Ltd
Summary
Mihika Industries Limited was incorporated on 05 January, 1983, as Ashish Vanijya Pratishthan Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Mihika Industries Limited on May 5, 1995 after which the Company is carrying its business in the name and style of Mihika Industries Limited till now. At present, the Company is in the business of trading in commodities and fabrics, Commission Agents and Investment.
Read More
The Mihika Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mihika Industries Ltd is ₹22.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mihika Industries Ltd is 29.64 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mihika Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mihika Industries Ltd is ₹20.91 and ₹45.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mihika Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.27%, 1 Year at 0.45%, 6 Month at -1.60%, 3 Month at -5.82% and 1 Month at -1.56%.
