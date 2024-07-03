iifl-logo-icon 1
Mihika Industries Ltd Share Price

22.91
(-6.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.85
  • Day's High25.85
  • 52 Wk High45.79
  • Prev. Close24.6
  • Day's Low22.14
  • 52 Wk Low 20.91
  • Turnover (lac)13
  • P/E29.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.4
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mihika Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.85

Prev. Close

24.6

Turnover(Lac.)

13

Day's High

25.85

Day's Low

22.14

52 Week's High

45.79

52 Week's Low

20.91

Book Value

22.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.91

P/E

29.64

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Mihika Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mihika Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mihika Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.14%

Non-Promoter- 52.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mihika Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.83

11.65

14.07

14.09

Net Worth

21.83

21.65

24.07

24.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.77

2.03

1.82

1.76

yoy growth (%)

-12.83

11.57

3.37

43.13

Raw materials

-1.81

-2.1

-1.91

-2

As % of sales

102.07

103.39

104.66

113.53

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.47

-0.44

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.06

-0.13

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.06

0.01

0.03

-0.02

Working capital

-0.21

0.38

-0.66

0.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.83

11.57

3.37

43.13

Op profit growth

1.54

-1.57

4.33

106.56

EBIT growth

229.53

-49.54

-203.76

512.85

Net profit growth

238.08

-50.05

-187.94

749.9

No Record Found

Mihika Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mihika Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Manoj Sethia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smita Jain

Managing Director

Pranav Trivedi

Independent Director

Nilam Viren Makwana

Independent Director

Sweta R. Panchal

Additional Director & CFO

Parth Rajeshbhai Rupareliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mihika Industries Ltd

Summary

Mihika Industries Limited was incorporated on 05 January, 1983, as Ashish Vanijya Pratishthan Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Mihika Industries Limited on May 5, 1995 after which the Company is carrying its business in the name and style of Mihika Industries Limited till now. At present, the Company is in the business of trading in commodities and fabrics, Commission Agents and Investment.
Company FAQs

What is the Mihika Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mihika Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mihika Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mihika Industries Ltd is ₹22.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mihika Industries Ltd is 29.64 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mihika Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mihika Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mihika Industries Ltd is ₹20.91 and ₹45.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mihika Industries Ltd?

Mihika Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.27%, 1 Year at 0.45%, 6 Month at -1.60%, 3 Month at -5.82% and 1 Month at -1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mihika Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mihika Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.86 %

