Mihika Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

24.51
(2.38%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.83

11.65

14.07

14.09

Net Worth

21.83

21.65

24.07

24.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.84

21.65

24.07

24.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.33

0.12

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.25

0.25

Networking Capital

21.8

20.74

23.34

23.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.2

0

0

0.17

Debtor Days

34.91

Other Current Assets

15.79

21.17

23.34

23.44

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.43

0

0

Cash

0.04

0.57

0.36

0.19

Total Assets

21.84

21.64

24.07

24.09

