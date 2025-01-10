Mihika Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.83
11.65
14.07
14.09
Net Worth
21.83
21.65
24.07
24.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.84
21.65
24.07
24.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.33
0.12
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.25
0.25
Networking Capital
21.8
20.74
23.34
23.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.2
0
0
0.17
Debtor Days
34.91
Other Current Assets
15.79
21.17
23.34
23.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.43
0
0
Cash
0.04
0.57
0.36
0.19
Total Assets
21.84
21.64
24.07
24.09
