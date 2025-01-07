iifl-logo-icon 1
Mihika Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.73
(3.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.77

2.03

1.82

1.76

yoy growth (%)

-12.83

11.57

3.37

43.13

Raw materials

-1.81

-2.1

-1.91

-2

As % of sales

102.07

103.39

104.66

113.53

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.47

-0.44

-0.42

As % of sales

27.43

23.11

24.51

24.26

Other costs

-0.9

-0.86

-0.89

-0.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.98

42.57

49.13

39.79

Operating profit

-1.43

-1.4

-1.43

-1.37

OPM

-80.48

-69.09

-78.32

-77.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.21

1.34

1.3

1.5

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.06

-0.13

0.12

Taxes

0.06

0.01

0.03

-0.02

Tax rate

-27.7

-29.53

-28.81

-16.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.15

-0.04

-0.09

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.15

-0.04

-0.09

0.1

yoy growth (%)

238.08

-50.05

-187.94

749.9

NPM

-8.94

-2.3

-5.15

6.05

