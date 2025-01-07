Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.77
2.03
1.82
1.76
yoy growth (%)
-12.83
11.57
3.37
43.13
Raw materials
-1.81
-2.1
-1.91
-2
As % of sales
102.07
103.39
104.66
113.53
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.47
-0.44
-0.42
As % of sales
27.43
23.11
24.51
24.26
Other costs
-0.9
-0.86
-0.89
-0.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.98
42.57
49.13
39.79
Operating profit
-1.43
-1.4
-1.43
-1.37
OPM
-80.48
-69.09
-78.32
-77.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.21
1.34
1.3
1.5
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.06
-0.13
0.12
Taxes
0.06
0.01
0.03
-0.02
Tax rate
-27.7
-29.53
-28.81
-16.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.15
-0.04
-0.09
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.15
-0.04
-0.09
0.1
yoy growth (%)
238.08
-50.05
-187.94
749.9
NPM
-8.94
-2.3
-5.15
6.05
