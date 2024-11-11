iifl-logo-icon 1
Mihika Industries Ltd Board Meeting

23.8
(-1.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:02:00 PM

Mihika Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To Increase in Borrowing Power as per Section 180 (1) (C) of the Companies Act 2013. 02. To review the limit for loans guarantee or security made by the Company to a person in whom any of the directors of the Company interested under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. 03. To consider and approve the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from State of West Bengal to State of Gujarat. 04. To approve draft notice and decide day date and place for Annual General Meeting of the Company. 05. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today 06.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited report thereon. 2. Any other items with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting Revised intimation cum outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for raising of funds 2. To Increase Authorised Share Capital of the Company.3. To addition in Main object clause of the company.4. To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24.5. To approve draft notice and decide day date and place for Annual General Meeting of the Company.6. To review borrowing power limit as per section 180(1) (c) of Companies Act 2013. 7. To review loans and investment limit as per section 186 of Companies Act 2013.8. Any other items with the permission of the chairperson. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company which was scheduled to be held on Friday June 14, 2024 i.e. today has been postponed and the revised date will be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 05.06.2024
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon. 2. Any other Items with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

