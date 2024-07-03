iifl-logo-icon 1
Milkfood Ltd Company Summary

102.2
(-1.68%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:14:00 AM

Milkfood Ltd Summary

Milkfood Ltd is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, was incorporated in March, 1973. The companys main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products. The Company has two manufacturing locations, one in the State of Punjab at Patiala and one in the State of Uttar Pradesh at Moradabad.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.91 to part-finance normal capital expenditure, to repay loans and for long-term working capital.Brooke Bond Lipton India has acquired the marketing and distribution rights of the Milkfood range of ice-creams. Milkfood has over 2000 vending outlets predominantly in Delhi and Punjab.In 2005, Company started production in Moradabad employing world-class technology and producing unmatched quality of products. This Milk processing plant was set up with the purpose of tapping the abundant resources of the Milk rich belt Uttar Pradesh in India.During the year 2007, the Company formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of Ispace Developers Pvt. Ltd. on 29th March, 2007. Due to the disinvestments in the Triplefast Investments Pvt. Ltd., this Company ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.The Company launched a new product Dairy Whitener in 2014-15.

