SectorFMCG
Open₹115.9
Prev. Close₹114.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.14
Day's High₹115.9
Day's Low₹110.25
52 Week's High₹215.05
52 Week's Low₹104.5
Book Value₹71.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)269.62
P/E42.71
EPS2.68
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.85
128.17
117.79
114.15
Net Worth
174.95
133.06
122.68
119.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
367.91
551.41
490.93
388.77
yoy growth (%)
-33.27
12.31
26.27
4.28
Raw materials
-307.85
-479.5
-428.61
-337.12
As % of sales
83.67
86.95
87.3
86.71
Employee costs
-21.31
-20.85
-14.97
-12.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.26
8.76
9.69
4
Depreciation
-8.75
-8.11
-6.35
-5.36
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.38
-1.54
-0.92
Working capital
12.1
15.33
-17.42
1.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.27
12.31
26.27
4.28
Op profit growth
-19.61
-6.26
24.26
-0.32
EBIT growth
-33.19
-14.87
23.21
15.52
Net profit growth
-70.91
2.81
-916
-207.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
436.93
467.4
316.2
367.91
551.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
436.93
467.4
316.2
367.91
551.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.39
3.83
3.15
0.39
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gita Bawa
Non Executive Director
Harmesh Mohan Sood
Non Executive Director
Preeti Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kumar Thakur
Independent Director
Anil Girotra
Managing Director
Sudhir Avasthi
Non Executive Director
Namita Swain
Reports by Milkfood Ltd
Summary
Milkfood Ltd is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, was incorporated in March, 1973. The companys main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products. The Company has two manufacturing locations, one in the State of Punjab at Patiala and one in the State of Uttar Pradesh at Moradabad.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.91 to part-finance normal capital expenditure, to repay loans and for long-term working capital.Brooke Bond Lipton India has acquired the marketing and distribution rights of the Milkfood range of ice-creams. Milkfood has over 2000 vending outlets predominantly in Delhi and Punjab.In 2005, Company started production in Moradabad employing world-class technology and producing unmatched quality of products. This Milk processing plant was set up with the purpose of tapping the abundant resources of the Milk rich belt Uttar Pradesh in India.During the year 2007, the Company formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of Ispace Developers Pvt. Ltd. on 29th March, 2007. Due to the disinvestments in the Triplefast Investments Pvt. Ltd., this Company ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.The Company launched a new product Dairy Whitener in 2014-15.
The Milkfood Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milkfood Ltd is ₹269.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Milkfood Ltd is 42.71 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milkfood Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milkfood Ltd is ₹104.5 and ₹215.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Milkfood Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.21%, 3 Years at 6.48%, 1 Year at -23.77%, 6 Month at -34.24%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at 1.24%.
