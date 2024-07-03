iifl-logo-icon 1
Milkfood Ltd Share Price

110.6
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open115.9
  • Day's High115.9
  • 52 Wk High215.05
  • Prev. Close114.45
  • Day's Low110.25
  • 52 Wk Low 104.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.14
  • P/E42.71
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value71.78
  • EPS2.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)269.62
  • Div. Yield0.46
No Records Found

Milkfood Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

115.9

Prev. Close

114.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4.14

Day's High

115.9

Day's Low

110.25

52 Week's High

215.05

52 Week's Low

104.5

Book Value

71.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

269.62

P/E

42.71

EPS

2.68

Divi. Yield

0.46

Milkfood Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Milkfood Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Milkfood Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.03%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 42.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Milkfood Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.1

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

168.85

128.17

117.79

114.15

Net Worth

174.95

133.06

122.68

119.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

367.91

551.41

490.93

388.77

yoy growth (%)

-33.27

12.31

26.27

4.28

Raw materials

-307.85

-479.5

-428.61

-337.12

As % of sales

83.67

86.95

87.3

86.71

Employee costs

-21.31

-20.85

-14.97

-12.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.26

8.76

9.69

4

Depreciation

-8.75

-8.11

-6.35

-5.36

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.38

-1.54

-0.92

Working capital

12.1

15.33

-17.42

1.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.27

12.31

26.27

4.28

Op profit growth

-19.61

-6.26

24.26

-0.32

EBIT growth

-33.19

-14.87

23.21

15.52

Net profit growth

-70.91

2.81

-916

-207.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

436.93

467.4

316.2

367.91

551.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

436.93

467.4

316.2

367.91

551.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.39

3.83

3.15

0.39

0.61

Milkfood Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Milkfood Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gita Bawa

Non Executive Director

Harmesh Mohan Sood

Non Executive Director

Preeti Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kumar Thakur

Independent Director

Anil Girotra

Managing Director

Sudhir Avasthi

Non Executive Director

Namita Swain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Milkfood Ltd

Summary

Milkfood Ltd is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, was incorporated in March, 1973. The companys main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products. The Company has two manufacturing locations, one in the State of Punjab at Patiala and one in the State of Uttar Pradesh at Moradabad.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.91 to part-finance normal capital expenditure, to repay loans and for long-term working capital.Brooke Bond Lipton India has acquired the marketing and distribution rights of the Milkfood range of ice-creams. Milkfood has over 2000 vending outlets predominantly in Delhi and Punjab.In 2005, Company started production in Moradabad employing world-class technology and producing unmatched quality of products. This Milk processing plant was set up with the purpose of tapping the abundant resources of the Milk rich belt Uttar Pradesh in India.During the year 2007, the Company formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of Ispace Developers Pvt. Ltd. on 29th March, 2007. Due to the disinvestments in the Triplefast Investments Pvt. Ltd., this Company ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.The Company launched a new product Dairy Whitener in 2014-15.
Company FAQs

What is the Milkfood Ltd share price today?

The Milkfood Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Milkfood Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milkfood Ltd is ₹269.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Milkfood Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Milkfood Ltd is 42.71 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Milkfood Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milkfood Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milkfood Ltd is ₹104.5 and ₹215.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Milkfood Ltd?

Milkfood Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.21%, 3 Years at 6.48%, 1 Year at -23.77%, 6 Month at -34.24%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at 1.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Milkfood Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Milkfood Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.03 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 42.94 %

