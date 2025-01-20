Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.05
26.27
4.28
0.49
Op profit growth
-24.65
24.26
-0.32
33.9
EBIT growth
-43.13
23.21
15.52
28.23
Net profit growth
-70.09
-916
-207.52
-6.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.38
5.36
5.44
5.7
EBIT margin
3.11
4.1
4.21
3.8
Net profit margin
0.66
1.66
-0.25
0.24
RoCE
5.98
10.93
9.82
10.23
RoNW
0.56
2.16
-0.39
0.66
RoA
0.31
1.1
-0.15
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.99
16.69
0
1.9
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.9
3.7
-13.01
-17.04
Book value per share
243.49
200.88
184.82
72.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.27
6.83
0
20.56
P/CEPS
-6.29
30.8
-4.6
-2.29
P/B
0.33
0.56
0.32
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
11.41
11.06
9.23
7.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.15
-15.87
-22.94
-39.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.83
7.84
15.68
15.73
Inventory days
53.25
55.64
65.6
74.99
Creditor days
-31.81
-22.84
-22.73
-30.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.92
-1.32
-1.12
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.71
0.92
2.6
Net debt / op. profit
3.62
2.67
3.94
4.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.67
-87.3
-86.71
-83.41
Employee costs
-5.79
-3.04
-3.22
-3.37
Other costs
-5.14
-4.28
-4.6
-7.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.