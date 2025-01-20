iifl-logo-icon 1
Milkfood Ltd Key Ratios

102.95
(0.64%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:02:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Milkfood Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.05

26.27

4.28

0.49

Op profit growth

-24.65

24.26

-0.32

33.9

EBIT growth

-43.13

23.21

15.52

28.23

Net profit growth

-70.09

-916

-207.52

-6.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.38

5.36

5.44

5.7

EBIT margin

3.11

4.1

4.21

3.8

Net profit margin

0.66

1.66

-0.25

0.24

RoCE

5.98

10.93

9.82

10.23

RoNW

0.56

2.16

-0.39

0.66

RoA

0.31

1.1

-0.15

0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.99

16.69

0

1.9

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.9

3.7

-13.01

-17.04

Book value per share

243.49

200.88

184.82

72.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.27

6.83

0

20.56

P/CEPS

-6.29

30.8

-4.6

-2.29

P/B

0.33

0.56

0.32

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

11.41

11.06

9.23

7.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.15

-15.87

-22.94

-39.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.83

7.84

15.68

15.73

Inventory days

53.25

55.64

65.6

74.99

Creditor days

-31.81

-22.84

-22.73

-30.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.92

-1.32

-1.12

Net debt / equity

0.6

0.71

0.92

2.6

Net debt / op. profit

3.62

2.67

3.94

4.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.67

-87.3

-86.71

-83.41

Employee costs

-5.79

-3.04

-3.22

-3.37

Other costs

-5.14

-4.28

-4.6

-7.51

