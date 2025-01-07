iifl-logo-icon 1
Milkfood Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110.3
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

367.91

551.41

490.93

388.77

yoy growth (%)

-33.27

12.31

26.27

4.28

Raw materials

-307.85

-479.5

-428.61

-337.12

As % of sales

83.67

86.95

87.3

86.71

Employee costs

-21.31

-20.85

-14.97

-12.55

As % of sales

5.79

3.78

3.04

3.22

Other costs

-18.92

-26.39

-21.03

-17.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.14

4.78

4.28

4.6

Operating profit

19.83

24.67

26.32

21.18

OPM

5.38

4.47

5.36

5.44

Depreciation

-8.75

-8.11

-6.35

-5.36

Interest expense

-8.21

-8.4

-10.47

-12.36

Other income

0.39

0.61

0.2

0.55

Profit before tax

3.26

8.76

9.69

4

Taxes

-0.82

-0.38

-1.54

-0.92

Tax rate

-25.15

-4.33

-15.87

-22.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.44

8.38

8.15

3.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-4.09

Net profit

2.44

8.39

8.16

-1

yoy growth (%)

-70.91

2.81

-916

-207.52

NPM

0.66

1.52

1.66

-0.25

