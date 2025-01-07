Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
367.91
551.41
490.93
388.77
yoy growth (%)
-33.27
12.31
26.27
4.28
Raw materials
-307.85
-479.5
-428.61
-337.12
As % of sales
83.67
86.95
87.3
86.71
Employee costs
-21.31
-20.85
-14.97
-12.55
As % of sales
5.79
3.78
3.04
3.22
Other costs
-18.92
-26.39
-21.03
-17.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.14
4.78
4.28
4.6
Operating profit
19.83
24.67
26.32
21.18
OPM
5.38
4.47
5.36
5.44
Depreciation
-8.75
-8.11
-6.35
-5.36
Interest expense
-8.21
-8.4
-10.47
-12.36
Other income
0.39
0.61
0.2
0.55
Profit before tax
3.26
8.76
9.69
4
Taxes
-0.82
-0.38
-1.54
-0.92
Tax rate
-25.15
-4.33
-15.87
-22.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.44
8.38
8.15
3.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-4.09
Net profit
2.44
8.39
8.16
-1
yoy growth (%)
-70.91
2.81
-916
-207.52
NPM
0.66
1.52
1.66
-0.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.