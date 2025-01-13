Milkfood Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.85
128.17
117.79
114.15
Net Worth
174.95
133.06
122.68
119.04
Minority Interest
Debt
115.83
121.73
72.56
72.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.37
11.75
13.59
9.98
Total Liabilities
305.15
266.54
208.83
201.89
Fixed Assets
222.2
190.29
189.17
185.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.73
4.25
4.82
0
Networking Capital
75.75
71.54
13.41
15.41
Inventories
32.44
64.4
19.76
32.81
Inventory Days
32.55
Sundry Debtors
76.76
31.92
57.51
53.27
Debtor Days
52.84
Other Current Assets
37.26
41.78
36.38
36.93
Sundry Creditors
-51.44
-40.16
-15.61
-27.98
Creditor Days
27.75
Other Current Liabilities
-19.27
-26.4
-84.63
-79.62
Cash
2.44
0.43
1.4
0.92
Total Assets
305.15
266.54
208.83
201.89
