Milkfood Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.6
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Milkfood FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.26

8.76

9.69

4

Depreciation

-8.75

-8.11

-6.35

-5.36

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.38

-1.54

-0.92

Working capital

12.1

15.33

-17.42

1.61

Other operating items

Operating

5.78

15.61

-15.61

-0.65

Capital expenditure

8.72

32.14

4.84

-3.12

Free cash flow

14.51

47.75

-10.77

-3.77

Equity raised

223.51

196.72

170.61

117.11

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

34.54

10.8

-2.29

4.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

272.56

255.28

157.55

117.94

