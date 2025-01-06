Milkfood Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.26
8.76
9.69
4
Depreciation
-8.75
-8.11
-6.35
-5.36
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.38
-1.54
-0.92
Working capital
12.1
15.33
-17.42
1.61
Other operating items
Operating
5.78
15.61
-15.61
-0.65
Capital expenditure
8.72
32.14
4.84
-3.12
Free cash flow
14.51
47.75
-10.77
-3.77
Equity raised
223.51
196.72
170.61
117.11
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
34.54
10.8
-2.29
4.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
272.56
255.28
157.55
117.94
