|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the employee stock option scheme in compliance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 by way of issue of options as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company along with other matter(s) if any subject to discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be: a) Upon recommendation and approval of Compensation Committee, the Board have considered and approved Milkfood Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (Milkfood ESOS 2024), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company as required under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013. The total number of options to be issued under the said plan is 12,18,000 and the same is convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares of Rs 5/- each subject to terms and conditions as mentioned in the Milkfood ESOS 2024 Plan. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and period ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today 14.08.2024 inter alia, considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results and allotment of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Proposal for payment of interim dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. 2. The proposal for Bonus Issue along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. The Proposal for sub-division of companys equity shares having face value of Rs 10/- each and matters related thereto as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition to Insider Trading) Regulations. 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window of the Company shall be kept closed for designated person/Insiders from Thursday the 20th June 2024 till the end of 48 hours after closure of Board Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 1. Payment of Interim Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up on the equity shares of the Company during the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Friday, 5th July, 2024 as Record date for the purpose of determining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend. The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before 23.07.2024 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date. 2. The Board has also considered and take on record the matter related to the financial results published on 30.05.2024 for the financial year 2023-24 and it was noted that the demand of ITC of IGST of Rs 1291 Lakhs created with an equivalent amount of penalty aggregating to Rs 2582 Lakhs under sec 74(1) read with Section 12 2 (i)(vii) of CGST Act, 2017 in respect of Moradabad plant was disclosed as contingent liability pursuant to the order of Additional Commissioner CGST (Meerut) dated 13.03.2024. The Company had preferred an appeal against the said demand before CGST Appeals Meerut, who vide order dated 07.06.2024, has set aside the entire demand along with penalty. Therefore, the financial statements have been revised to that extent vide resolution of the Board dated 25.06.2024 and the amount of contingent liabilities should be shown as Nil. 3. Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re. 5/- each fully paid up at the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the shareholders in General Meeting of the Company 4. Recommended the proposal for Issue of 1 (One) bonus equity shares for every 1 (one) fully paidup equity share and Capitalization of Securities Premium Account of at-least Rs. 6,09,45,450/- (Rupees Six Crore Nine Lakhs Forty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty Only) from and out of the Securities Premium Account as per the Audited Financial Statements ofthe Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024, for the purpose of issuance and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares offace value of Re. 5/- (Rupee Five Only) each, to be credited as fully paid-up Equity Shares to the holders of the existing Equity Shares of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Company/ Depositories as on the Record Date subject to approval of shareholders ofthe company in general meeting. The Record Date for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares will be intimated in due course. 5. The alteration of Capital Clause - Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBJ (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEB1 Circular No. SEB1/H0/CFD/CFDPoD-l/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 with respect to Split and Bonus Issue is enclosed herewith as Annexure I and II respectively. Approval of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for seeking shareholders approval on the above matter. The Board has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at P.O. Bahadurgarh, District Patiala - 147021, (Punjab) The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 A.M. and concluded at 10.45 A.M. This is for your information and records, please. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 25.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI )LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 30.05.2024 approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is in continuation of our earlier announcement dated 19th April 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 25th April 2024 in order to consider allotment of shares pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Milkfood Limited and Triputi Infrastructure Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013 as the same has been approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chandigarh vide its Order dated 16.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Finacial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
