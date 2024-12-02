MILKFOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Proposal for payment of interim dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. 2. The proposal for Bonus Issue along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. The Proposal for sub-division of companys equity shares having face value of Rs 10/- each and matters related thereto as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition to Insider Trading) Regulations. 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window of the Company shall be kept closed for designated person/Insiders from Thursday the 20th June 2024 till the end of 48 hours after closure of Board Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 1. Payment of Interim Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up on the equity shares of the Company during the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Friday, 5th July, 2024 as Record date for the purpose of determining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend. The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before 23.07.2024 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date. 2. The Board has also considered and take on record the matter related to the financial results published on 30.05.2024 for the financial year 2023-24 and it was noted that the demand of ITC of IGST of Rs 1291 Lakhs created with an equivalent amount of penalty aggregating to Rs 2582 Lakhs under sec 74(1) read with Section 12 2 (i)(vii) of CGST Act, 2017 in respect of Moradabad plant was disclosed as contingent liability pursuant to the order of Additional Commissioner CGST (Meerut) dated 13.03.2024. The Company had preferred an appeal against the said demand before CGST Appeals Meerut, who vide order dated 07.06.2024, has set aside the entire demand along with penalty. Therefore, the financial statements have been revised to that extent vide resolution of the Board dated 25.06.2024 and the amount of contingent liabilities should be shown as Nil. 3. Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re. 5/- each fully paid up at the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the shareholders in General Meeting of the Company 4. Recommended the proposal for Issue of 1 (One) bonus equity shares for every 1 (one) fully paidup equity share and Capitalization of Securities Premium Account of at-least Rs. 6,09,45,450/- (Rupees Six Crore Nine Lakhs Forty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty Only) from and out of the Securities Premium Account as per the Audited Financial Statements ofthe Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024, for the purpose of issuance and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares offace value of Re. 5/- (Rupee Five Only) each, to be credited as fully paid-up Equity Shares to the holders of the existing Equity Shares of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Company/ Depositories as on the Record Date subject to approval of shareholders ofthe company in general meeting. The Record Date for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares will be intimated in due course. 5. The alteration of Capital Clause - Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBJ (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEB1 Circular No. SEB1/H0/CFD/CFDPoD-l/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 with respect to Split and Bonus Issue is enclosed herewith as Annexure I and II respectively. Approval of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for seeking shareholders approval on the above matter. The Board has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at P.O. Bahadurgarh, District Patiala - 147021, (Punjab) The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 A.M. and concluded at 10.45 A.M. This is for your information and records, please. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 25.06.2024)