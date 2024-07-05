|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|We would like to inform you that 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 31st July, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. The Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25th July, 2024 to 31st July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Compnay scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Compnay at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Intimation of appointment /re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Revised intimation of appointment /re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
