iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milkfood Ltd AGM

104.8
(2.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:02:00 PM

Milkfood CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
We would like to inform you that 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 31st July, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. The Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25th July, 2024 to 31st July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Compnay scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Compnay at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Intimation of appointment /re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Revised intimation of appointment /re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

Milkfood: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Milkfood Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.