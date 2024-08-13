1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MILKFOOD LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MILKFOOD LTD. (507621) RECORD DATE 13.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 5/-each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/08/2024 DR-693/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.08.2024)