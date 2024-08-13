Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re. 5/- each fully paid up at the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the shareholders in General Meeting of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MILKFOOD LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MILKFOOD LTD. (507621) RECORD DATE 13.08.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/08/2024 DR-693/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE588G01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.08.2024) New ISIN : INE588G01021 Source : NSDL In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240802-57 dated August 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MILKFOOD LTD. (507621) New ISIN No. INE588G01021 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-08-2024 (DR- 693/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.08.2024)