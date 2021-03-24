Milkfood Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The Russia-Ukraine war impacted global output and escalated inflation. The pandemic also impacted manufacturing activity, which in turn led to supply shortages, release of pent-up demand and high inflation in many emerging and developing economies. India is amongst the world?s largest populated Country. Over the past decade, the Country?s integration into the global economy has been accompanied by economic growth and it has now emerged as a global player. The Government and Reserve Bank of India took several monetary and fiscal policy measures to support and safeguard against the adverse impact of the crisis on the economy.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, OUTLOOK AND DEVELOPMENT

India has become the highest milk producer in the world and is leading producer and consumer of dairy products worldwide with a sustained growth in the availability of milk and milk products. Dairy activities form an essential part of the rural Indian economy, serving as an important source of employment and income. The economy is expected to remain resilient and benefit from the recovery in consumption supported by increasing normalisation of activity, higher rural income and the boost from pentup household savings in addition to continued emphasis on infrastructure spending by the government.

There are many opportunities and challenges in the Indian Dairy Industry. Dairy products are a major source of cheap and nutritious food to millions of people in India and the only acceptable source of animal protein for a large vegetarian segment of the Indian population. Dairying has been considered as one of the activities aimed at alleviating the poverty and unemployment, especially in the rural areas in the rain-fed and drought-prone regions.

The number of legislations and quality standards has also increased substantially with the passage of time and growth of the industry. The food sector in India is governed by a multiplicity of laws under different Ministries. The "Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006", aims to integrate the food safety laws in the country in order to systematically and scientifically develop the food processing industry and shift from a regulatory regime to self-compliance.

Organized dairy sector is growing and investor interest in dairy industry is also quite high.

The main aim of the Indian Dairy Industry is to enhance milk production and upgrade milk processing system by using innovative technologies.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

(i) With increased income levels, demand of milk products has gone up. This would mean higher consumption of conventional milk products as also introduction of new milk based products.

(ii) Milk is a preferred source of protein by Indian populace. Milk and milk products are therefore likely to get preference from consumers who look for protein rich food.

(iii) India is the largest producer of buffalo milk which is a preferred variety of milk for making certain type of cheese. It offers a good export opportunity for Indian cheese made of buffalo milk.

(iv) Huge Employment generation & opportunities for Self-employment.

Threats

(i) Milk prices are expected to increase due to lower supply of milk resulting into higher cost.

(ii) Production of milk in India is very widely scattered in rural areas and at vast distances from the places of consumption i.e. urban areas.

(iii) The trend of adulterated Ghee continues to plague the market which is a serious health risk for the consumers.

(iv) With increase in education level of young farmers, there is a tendency among the young folk to prefer white collar jobs over conventional dairy farming profession.

(v) Stiff competition from the established big cooperatives operating in organized sector and small scale producers which are large in numbers.

GROWTH OUTLOOK

The Indian economy is the fastest growing major economy and is projected to grow faster in the coming years.

Rapid urbanization has led to a major increase in the demand for packaged/processed foods, favorably impacting the dairy industry in the country. In the era of digitization and increased access to actionable information, the Indian populace is becoming health and product quality conscious, which has led to the improved variety of food products available in the country. The increase in working population is leading to increased demand for convenient healthy and tasty products by the consumers.

Milk production as well as production of milk products by organized sector is expected to grow at a robust pace. Higher rate of growth is expected in value added dairy products. Western dairy products, which currently occupy a small space, are likely to grow on a faster clip. Packaged milk and products are likely to progressively replace loose milk and products. The Company strives to leverage these opportunities and create innovative products that meet diverse consumer requirements.

EXPANSION PLANS

Company holds on to its long term vision of becoming a significant player in Dairy Industry.

RISKS & CONCERNS

With rise in education level of rural population, young generation of farmers is showing apathy for their ancestral profession. There is a tendency in them to prefer white collar jobs over dairy farming in its present form.

Government - both Central and State - have increased their focus on ensuring safe food products including milk products to the consumer. However, due to the lack of adequate testing equipments in Government labs, lot of fear and confusion has been created in the minds of industry as well as consumers.

The Company has been able to mitigate such risks by working upon strengthening its supply chain and increasing its customer base.

SEGMENT WISE /PRODUCT WISE REPORTING

The Company is operating in the single segment and engaged in the manufacture and sales of dairy products i.e. pure ghee, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder. Therefore, segment wise information has not been disclosed.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has structured the internal control system. In view of the large size of the business and to enforce highest levels of transparency, the Company has appointed an independent firm of Chartered Accountants, M/s. Rajeev Pankaj and Associates, to act as the internal auditor of the Company covering nearly all aspects related to the working of the Company. The Company has paid particular attention on proper maintenance of equipments to ensure that they are operated at the rated capacities. The Company has taken the effective steps for the reduction of cost and to improve the quality of the product.

The Company has in place adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations.

The integrated financial accounting system supported by inbuilt controls ensures reliable and timely financial and operational reporting.

The management has taken the stringent steps to give better milk products to the consumer.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Financial performance of the Company has been given separately in the Directors? Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Employees are considered as key stakeholders in the progress of organization and various initiatives are being taken to upgrade their skills. It goes without saying that human resource is of primary importance to any productive activity.

Manpower in the form of labour, supervisors and management personnel are properly selected and deployed to have optimum output and to carry out operations smoothly. Company has laid high emphasis on suitable policies and strategies to up keep the high level of human motivation towards the plant operations. Company is aimed to establish the atmosphere that all human resource from labours to managers behaves in the context of the organizational objectives.

Industrial Relations remained cordial throughout the year under review.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2018) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios.

S. No. Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 % Change Remarks I Debtors Turnover Ratio 7.96 10.31 -22.76 NA II Inventory Turnover Ratio 6.78 10.19 -33.51 Due to less conversion of inventory into sales on account of decrease in revenue from operations. III Interest Coverage Ratio 2.18 2.87 -24 NA IV Current Ratio 1.25 1.32 -5.32 NA V Debt Equity Ratio 0.66 0.90 -27.36 Ratio has fallen due to significant increase in equity on account of merger of another company in accordance with the scheme approved by NCLT VI Operating Profit Margin % 6.65 5.91 12.53 NA VII Net Profit Margin % 1.63 2.09 -22.01 NA VIII Return on Net Worth 0.04 0.07 -42.19 Due to decrease in revenue from operations resulting in decrease in net worth

*Previous year ratios have been revised based on the disclosure requirements under ‘Additional Regulatory Information (ARI) pursuant to amendment to Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 vide MCA Notification No. GSR 207(E) dated 24.03.2021 w.e.f. 01.04.2021.

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

Statements made in the Report describing the current industry structure, development are based on certain assumptions and expectations. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate.