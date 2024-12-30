We would like to inform that 1st (2024-25) Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th December, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. Please find enclosed the Summary of proceedings of the 1st (2024-25) Extra-ordinary General Meeting as required under Regulation 30, Part -A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024) Revised Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)