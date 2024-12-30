|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|We would like to inform that 1st (2024-25) Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th December, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. Please find enclosed the Summary of proceedings of the 1st (2024-25) Extra-ordinary General Meeting as required under Regulation 30, Part -A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024) Revised Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.