To the Members of MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Miven Machine Tools Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinionsection of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its loss including total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis For Qualified Opinion:

1. No provision has been made in respect of interest payable on Inter Company Loans amounting to INR 5.63 Lakhs as indicated in Note: 25(G) to Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The company has not provided any documentary evidence for not recognizing these liabilities as claims. This has resulted in overstatement of total comprehensive income and other equity and understatement of current liabilities by a like amount.

2. We have observed payments covered under Chapter XVIIB of the Income Tax Act, 1961 requiring deduction of tax at source which is not complied by the company. The company is exposed to penalty, interest and prosecution under the provisions of the Act which is not quantifiable at the moment.

3. The company has written back as liability no longer payable, an amount of INR 50.16 Lakhs, representing interest payable under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act]. 3y virtue of overriding effect as per Section 24 of MSMED Act, 2006 the interest dues are compulsorily payable. As a result of this write back, the Loss for the year and current liabilities are understated and Other Equity is overstated by INR 50.16 Lakhs.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities underthose Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related To Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 25(A) in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements which indicates that the Companys liabilities exceed its total assets by INR 490.44 Lakhs as at 3V* March 2024. The company has no tangible property, plant and equipment, no inventory and no employees on its rolls as on the reporting date As stated therein these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis Of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note 25(E)(2) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements about the write back of superannuation dues payable to erstwhile managing director of the company based on negotiation with such party. The company is yet to receive a written confirmation from the erstwhile managing director.

2. We draw attention to Note 25(E)(1) and 25(F) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements about write back of certain liabilities owed by the company.

3. We draw attention to Note 25(J) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding pending reconciliation of (a)goods and services tax returns with the books of accounts and (b) TDS credits as per books of accounts with Form 26AS.

4. We draw attention to Note 25(K) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding pending third party confirmations for Trade Payables, Trade Receivables and Inter-corporate loans.

5. We draw attention to Note 25(N)(iii)(b) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding pending claims against the company which have not been acknowledged as debt.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contract with Customers Our audit procedures regarding revenue recognition included testing controls involving dispatches/ deliveries, reconciliation of inventory completion of customer order formalities and substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures Revenue is one of the key determinants of operating results and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Transfer of Control is a key assertion in the process of Revenue Recognition since an absence of transfer of control, it can result in material misstatement.

Information Other Than The Standalone Financial Statements And Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard^S?!?@\

Responsibilities Of Management And Those Charged With Governance For The Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and usingthe going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities For The Audit Of Standalone Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to

from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

0. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained alt the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

2. In our opinion, proper books of account are maintained as required by law by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind ASfinancial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31.2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

7. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

8. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. Refer Note 25(N)(iii)(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b. The company did not enter into any long-term contracts wherein material losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards that needs to be recognized in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Further, the company has not entered in any derivative contracts as referred in Note 25(G)(ix)(c) of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Additionally, since the books of account does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log), the audit trail is not preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Rao Associates Chartered Accountants FIRM NO:003080S xCriA1

G Sudhindra Partner M. No. 026171 Bangalore

Dated: May 29,2024 UDIN: 24026171BKHAOD8783

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LIMITED, HUBLI:

i. In respect of its fixed assets:

a. The company has disposed whole of its property, plant and equipment during the year. Before such disposal, the company had not maintained proper records to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

b. The company does not have any intangible assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the property, plant and equipment has not been physically verified during the year by the management.

d. The company does not own any immovable property.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

a. The Company has not conducted physical verification of inventories at regular intervals during the period. No inventories are held by the company as at the end of the reporting period as the company has disposed its entire inventories during the reporting period. Since the inventory verification has is not carried out we are unable to comment on any discrepancies as per the physical stock and books of accounts.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of

current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not advanced any loan or made any investments or given any guarantee and security as applicable vide provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities, are not applicable to the company.

vii. With respect to statutory dues:

a. Undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have not been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities and there have been delays in a large number of cases.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for those as tabulated below

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR) Period to which the amount relates Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 2,17,000 FY 2022-23 TDS Defaults 32,103 FY 2021 -22 TDS Defaults 35,278 FY 2020-21 TDS Defaults

The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017. these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax ("GST").

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income-Tax, Sales- Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess which have not been deposited on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) No term loans were borrowed by the company during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet

the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold^_.

any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act) as the Company does not have any subsidiary.

x. (a) The company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public officer (including debit instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has does not have an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We were unable to obtain all of the internal audit reports of the company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss in immediately preceding financial year and has incurred cash losses amounting to INR.147.52 Lakhs have been incurred during the current year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a. The company has no obligation to transfer funds related to projects other than ongoing projects to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act within six months of the financialyears end. This is in compliance with the second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135, as there are no such funds, rendering this reporting clause inapplicable.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, there are no amounts unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, that has to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act

xxi. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For Rao Associates Chartered Accountants FIRM NO: 003080S

G Sudhindra Partner M. No. 026171 Bangalore

Dated: May 29.2024 UDIN: 24026171BKHAOD8783

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 UNDER HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF AUDITORS REPORT ON THE ACCOUNTS OF MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31s7 MARCH 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LIMITED, as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting ana their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. A

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Rao Associates Chartered Accountants FIRM NO: 003080S t

G Sudhindra Partner M. No. 026171 Bangalore