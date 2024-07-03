Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹107
Prev. Close₹107
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹107
Day's Low₹105
52 Week's High₹126
52 Week's Low₹74
Book Value₹-17.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.91
-7.63
-15.04
-13.55
Net Worth
-4.91
-4.63
-12.04
-10.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.5
5.77
1.99
2.8
yoy growth (%)
-91.17
190.16
-28.97
-24.73
Raw materials
0.01
-5.37
-1.87
-2.85
As % of sales
3.9
92.99
94.25
101.86
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.96
-0.8
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.33
5.7
-1.92
-2.91
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.09
-0.57
-0.72
-2.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.17
190.16
-28.97
-24.73
Op profit growth
-53.2
9.24
6.07
49.76
EBIT growth
-111.57
-8,134.33
-91.55
0.14
Net profit growth
-123.35
-396.15
-33.91
14.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,174.2
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,150.2
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,345.1
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,247.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
477.75
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Katta Sundeep Reddy
Independent Director
Bindumalini Krishnan
Independent Director
Sunilkumar Kosuru
Director
SAHIL ARORA
Company Secretary
Khushboo Jain
Reports by Miven Machine Tools Ltd
Summary
Miven Machine Tools Ltd (formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasing the stake to 76% by foreign promoters the name of the Company was changed to Giddings & Lewis India Ltd from Kirloskar Waner Swasey in July 23, 1999. Latter N A Sirur(Hubli) Pvt Ltd, the Holding Company has presently acquired 74.98% Equity Shares of the Company and the name of the Company was changed to the present one w.e.f July 23, 2002. The Companys product line includes universal CNC turning machines, CNC chucker machines, small CNC machines and special-purpose CNC machines. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.86 to set up a machine tool unit in Karnataka to manufacture 62 computer numerically controlled (CNC) turning machines pa. Due to accumulated losses, the companys debt-equity ratio was 5.4:1 in Mar.89. To defuse the crisis, the company came out with a liberal rights issue in the ratio of 1:1 to raise the equity. The companys clientele includes Bharat Forge, Premier Automobiles, Escorts Tractors, BEML, Hindustan Motors, Audco (I), the ordnance factory project, heavy vehicle factories, etc. The company has developed a new CNC chucker called ORION series, it is al
The Miven Machine Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is ₹31.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is 0 and -6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Miven Machine Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is ₹74 and ₹126 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Miven Machine Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.66%, 3 Years at 136.39%, 1 Year at 28.07%, 6 Month at -1.20%, 3 Month at 5.47% and 1 Month at 18.76%.
