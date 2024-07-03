iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Miven Machine Tools Ltd Share Price

105
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open107
  • Day's High107
  • 52 Wk High126
  • Prev. Close107
  • Day's Low105
  • 52 Wk Low 74
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-17.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Miven Machine Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

107

Prev. Close

107

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

107

Day's Low

105

52 Week's High

126

52 Week's Low

74

Book Value

-17.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Miven Machine Tools Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Miven Machine Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Miven Machine Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Miven Machine Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.91

-7.63

-15.04

-13.55

Net Worth

-4.91

-4.63

-12.04

-10.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.5

5.77

1.99

2.8

yoy growth (%)

-91.17

190.16

-28.97

-24.73

Raw materials

0.01

-5.37

-1.87

-2.85

As % of sales

3.9

92.99

94.25

101.86

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.96

-0.8

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.33

5.7

-1.92

-2.91

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.09

-0.57

-0.72

-2.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.17

190.16

-28.97

-24.73

Op profit growth

-53.2

9.24

6.07

49.76

EBIT growth

-111.57

-8,134.33

-91.55

0.14

Net profit growth

-123.35

-396.15

-33.91

14.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Miven Machine Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,174.2

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,150.2

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,345.1

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,247.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

477.75

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Katta Sundeep Reddy

Independent Director

Bindumalini Krishnan

Independent Director

Sunilkumar Kosuru

Director

SAHIL ARORA

Company Secretary

Khushboo Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Summary

Miven Machine Tools Ltd (formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasing the stake to 76% by foreign promoters the name of the Company was changed to Giddings & Lewis India Ltd from Kirloskar Waner Swasey in July 23, 1999. Latter N A Sirur(Hubli) Pvt Ltd, the Holding Company has presently acquired 74.98% Equity Shares of the Company and the name of the Company was changed to the present one w.e.f July 23, 2002. The Companys product line includes universal CNC turning machines, CNC chucker machines, small CNC machines and special-purpose CNC machines. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.86 to set up a machine tool unit in Karnataka to manufacture 62 computer numerically controlled (CNC) turning machines pa. Due to accumulated losses, the companys debt-equity ratio was 5.4:1 in Mar.89. To defuse the crisis, the company came out with a liberal rights issue in the ratio of 1:1 to raise the equity. The companys clientele includes Bharat Forge, Premier Automobiles, Escorts Tractors, BEML, Hindustan Motors, Audco (I), the ordnance factory project, heavy vehicle factories, etc. The company has developed a new CNC chucker called ORION series, it is al
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Miven Machine Tools Ltd share price today?

The Miven Machine Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105 today.

What is the Market Cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is ₹31.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is 0 and -6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Miven Machine Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is ₹74 and ₹126 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Miven Machine Tools Ltd?

Miven Machine Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.66%, 3 Years at 136.39%, 1 Year at 28.07%, 6 Month at -1.20%, 3 Month at 5.47% and 1 Month at 18.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Miven Machine Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Miven Machine Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.