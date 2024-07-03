Summary

Miven Machine Tools Ltd (formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasing the stake to 76% by foreign promoters the name of the Company was changed to Giddings & Lewis India Ltd from Kirloskar Waner Swasey in July 23, 1999. Latter N A Sirur(Hubli) Pvt Ltd, the Holding Company has presently acquired 74.98% Equity Shares of the Company and the name of the Company was changed to the present one w.e.f July 23, 2002. The Companys product line includes universal CNC turning machines, CNC chucker machines, small CNC machines and special-purpose CNC machines. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.86 to set up a machine tool unit in Karnataka to manufacture 62 computer numerically controlled (CNC) turning machines pa. Due to accumulated losses, the companys debt-equity ratio was 5.4:1 in Mar.89. To defuse the crisis, the company came out with a liberal rights issue in the ratio of 1:1 to raise the equity. The companys clientele includes Bharat Forge, Premier Automobiles, Escorts Tractors, BEML, Hindustan Motors, Audco (I), the ordnance factory project, heavy vehicle factories, etc. The company has developed a new CNC chucker called ORION series, it is al

