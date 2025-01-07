Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.5
5.77
1.99
2.8
yoy growth (%)
-91.17
190.16
-28.97
-24.73
Raw materials
0.01
-5.37
-1.87
-2.85
As % of sales
3.9
92.99
94.25
101.86
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.96
-0.8
-0.58
As % of sales
127.08
16.66
40.3
20.75
Other costs
-0.67
-1.14
-0.87
-0.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
133.26
19.85
43.84
29.86
Operating profit
-0.79
-1.7
-1.56
-1.47
OPM
-156.44
-29.51
-78.39
-52.49
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.14
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.53
-1.2
-1.84
-1.89
Other income
0.08
8.71
1.62
0.61
Profit before tax
-1.33
5.7
-1.92
-2.91
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.33
5.7
-1.92
-2.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.33
5.7
-1.92
-2.91
yoy growth (%)
-123.35
-396.15
-33.91
14.47
NPM
-261.38
98.81
-96.81
-104.04
