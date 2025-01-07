iifl-logo-icon 1
Miven Machine Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

103.8
(-1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.5

5.77

1.99

2.8

yoy growth (%)

-91.17

190.16

-28.97

-24.73

Raw materials

0.01

-5.37

-1.87

-2.85

As % of sales

3.9

92.99

94.25

101.86

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.96

-0.8

-0.58

As % of sales

127.08

16.66

40.3

20.75

Other costs

-0.67

-1.14

-0.87

-0.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

133.26

19.85

43.84

29.86

Operating profit

-0.79

-1.7

-1.56

-1.47

OPM

-156.44

-29.51

-78.39

-52.49

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.14

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.53

-1.2

-1.84

-1.89

Other income

0.08

8.71

1.62

0.61

Profit before tax

-1.33

5.7

-1.92

-2.91

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.33

5.7

-1.92

-2.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.33

5.7

-1.92

-2.91

yoy growth (%)

-123.35

-396.15

-33.91

14.47

NPM

-261.38

98.81

-96.81

-104.04

QUICKLINKS FOR Miven Machine Tools Ltd

