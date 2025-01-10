iifl-logo-icon 1
Miven Machine Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

101.95
(-1.45%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.91

-7.63

-15.04

-13.55

Net Worth

-4.91

-4.63

-12.04

-10.55

Minority Interest

Debt

2.27

2.24

6.42

5.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.64

-2.39

-5.62

-4.59

Fixed Assets

0

0.02

0.07

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.67

-2.65

-6.32

-5.49

Inventories

0

1.31

1.17

2.07

Inventory Days

1,481.76

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.04

0.39

0.17

Debtor Days

121.69

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.47

0.27

0.32

Sundry Creditors

-1.3

-1.41

-2.14

-2.34

Creditor Days

1,675.03

Other Current Liabilities

-1.45

-3.06

-6.01

-5.71

Cash

0.03

0.25

0.64

0.73

Total Assets

-2.63

-2.37

-5.6

-4.58

Miven Mach. Tool : related Articles

No Record Found

