Miven Machine Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.91
-7.63
-15.04
-13.55
Net Worth
-4.91
-4.63
-12.04
-10.55
Minority Interest
Debt
2.27
2.24
6.42
5.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.64
-2.39
-5.62
-4.59
Fixed Assets
0
0.02
0.07
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.67
-2.65
-6.32
-5.49
Inventories
0
1.31
1.17
2.07
Inventory Days
1,481.76
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.04
0.39
0.17
Debtor Days
121.69
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.47
0.27
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-1.3
-1.41
-2.14
-2.34
Creditor Days
1,675.03
Other Current Liabilities
-1.45
-3.06
-6.01
-5.71
Cash
0.03
0.25
0.64
0.73
Total Assets
-2.63
-2.37
-5.6
-4.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
