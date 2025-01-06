Miven Machine Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.33
5.7
-1.92
-2.91
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.09
-0.57
-0.72
-2.25
Other operating items
Operating
-2.51
5.03
-2.79
-5.32
Capital expenditure
0
-0.35
0.02
-3.33
Free cash flow
-2.51
4.68
-2.77
-8.65
Equity raised
-24.46
-36.71
-33.88
-29.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.86
10.05
15.3
14.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.11
-21.98
-21.35
-23.22
