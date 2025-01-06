iifl-logo-icon 1
Miven Machine Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Miven Mach. Tool FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.33

5.7

-1.92

-2.91

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.09

-0.57

-0.72

-2.25

Other operating items

Operating

-2.51

5.03

-2.79

-5.32

Capital expenditure

0

-0.35

0.02

-3.33

Free cash flow

-2.51

4.68

-2.77

-8.65

Equity raised

-24.46

-36.71

-33.88

-29.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.86

10.05

15.3

14.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-15.11

-21.98

-21.35

-23.22

QUICKLINKS FOR Miven Machine Tools Ltd

