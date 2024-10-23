Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. In terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code) the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for the designated person and the others covered under the code from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd October 2024 for approving the un-audited results and other agenda items. We submit that Board of Directors, at their meeting on 23rd October 2024 at 11:30 AM at the corporate office of the company, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. The meeting was concluded at 1:15 PM. This is for your information and records. Thank you (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the unaudited financial results for the June 2024 quarter approval of the AGM notice and other agenda items. Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August 2024 for approving the unaudited results and other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August 2024 for approving the unaudited results and other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the appointment of statutory auditors and Internal auditors of the company and to consider and transact any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Appointment of V. Rao & Gopi, Chartered Accountants of Hyderabad as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years and appointment of A.S.R.V. PRASAD & CO., Chartered Accountants of Hyderabad as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company as per Regulation - 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 2. To consider and transact any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. 1. outcome of board meeting for approving the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 along with taking note of audit report issued by the statutory auditor of the company 2. taking note of resignation tendered by the statutory auditor of the company 3. taking note of resignation tendered by the internal auditor of the company Intimation about resignation of Internal Auditors w.e.f. 29-05-2024 as per Reg-30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Intimation about resignation tendered by M/s. Rao Associates, Chartered Accountants, the statutory auditor of the company w.e.f. 29-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take note of submission of application to BSE with regard to reclassification of promoters 2. To consider and approve the proposal for Shifting the registered office of the company from Karnataka to Telangana 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Umesh P. Maskeri Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 4. To consider and approve the proposal of obtaining loan from directors of the company 5. To consider and finalize the postal ballot Notice for the transactions which require shareholders approval 6. To consider and appoint a scrutinizer for conducting postal ballot process 7. To consider and transact any other business Intimation about appointment of Mr. Umesh P Maskeri, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24 1. Approved requests received for Reclassification of Promoters and took note of submission of application to BSE 2. Approved to Shift the registered office of the company from Karnataka to Telangana 3. Approved appointment of Mr. Umesh P. Maskeri, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024; 4. approved to obtain unsecured loan from Directors of the company 5. Finalized and approved the postal ballot Notice seeking Shareholders approval for shifting the registered office of the company from Karnataka to Telangana and for Obtaining Loan from Directors, beyond the specified statutory limits 6. Approved the Calendar of Events to conduct Postal Ballot process 7. Approved appointment of SPP & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to conduct postal ballot and declare the results 8. Decided to change the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024