mk Aromatics Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-1.21

Net Worth

2.59

3.32

Minority Interest

Debt

7.97

7.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.56

11.04

Fixed Assets

6.15

6.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.55

0.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

3.16

3.22

Inventories

0.13

0.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.74

0.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.11

3.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.34

-0.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.48

-0.09

Cash

0.7

0.68

Total Assets

10.56

11.04

