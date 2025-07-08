iifl-logo
mk Aromatics Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

mk Aromatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

mk Aromatics Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:28 PM
Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.09%

Non-Promoter- 9.26%

Institutions: 9.26%

Non-Institutions: 33.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

mk Aromatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-1.21

Net Worth

2.59

3.32

Minority Interest

mk Aromatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT mk Aromatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh K Merchant

Director

A K Merchant

Director

Asim Chattopadhyay

Director

Rajni Kukreja

Registered Office

L-6 Industrial Estate,

Ambattur,

Tamil Nadu - 600058

Tel: 91-44-6252254 / 6357546

Website: http://www.mkaromatics.com

Email: emkay@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

L - 6,

Industrial Estate, Ambattur,

Chennai - 600058

Tel: -

Website: www.mkaromatics.com

Email: info@mkaromatics.com

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the mk Aromatics Ltd share price today?

The mk Aromatics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of mk Aromatics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of mk Aromatics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of mk Aromatics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of mk Aromatics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of mk Aromatics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a mk Aromatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of mk Aromatics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of mk Aromatics Ltd?

mk Aromatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of mk Aromatics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of mk Aromatics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

