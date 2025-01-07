To the Members of MKP Mobility Limited (Formerly known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) Report on the IND AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial statements of MKP Mobility Limited (formerly known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the IND

AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013,as amended("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of Financial Statements of current period. As per our judgement, there are no Key Audit Matters that need to be reported under SA 701.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors’ Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act., read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these IND AS financial statements based on our audit. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

We conducted our audit of the IND AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the IND AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the IND AS financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the point (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) In our opinion, there are no matters that may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

‘Annexure A’.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2018, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entities including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, therefore the provisions of the section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guide on

Reporting of Audit trail under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts, which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (Edit Log) facility. However, the feature has not been enabled throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure B’, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.142740W

Ashish Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No.049278 UDIN:24049278BKCEQS6409 Date: 19-07-2024 Place: Pune

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MKP Mobility Limited (Formerly known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 142740W

Ashish Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No.-049278 UDIN: 24049278BKCEQS6409 Date: 19-07-2024 Place: Pune

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 OF MKP MOBILITY LIMITED (formerly known as CHITRADURGA SPINTEX LIMITED) ("the Company")

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report]

Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not own any immovable property, other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable interval by the management to the extent possible. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working Capital limit, from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) The requirements of Para 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company since the company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or provided security to any other entity.

Note: Since Para 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable we are not further commenting on clause (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) separately.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. In our opinion and according the information and explanation given to us, the requirement of subsection 1 of section 148 of The Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Services Tax and other applicable statutory dues.

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues outstanding for more than Six months:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of payment Remarks, if any Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC 13,408 April 23 to Sept 23 7th day of the next month - ESIC registration number was inoperative and the same has been restored in January 2024

(b) According to the records of the Company, the Company has no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above as on 31st March, 2024.

viii. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not raised any loans or borrowings from bank or financial institution, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments). Accordingly, para x(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any private placement of shares during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(x)(b) are not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingy, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable. Further, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 24), Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has an internal audit system corresponding with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors to the extent required by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. Whereas the company has incurred cash losses of Rs.25.90 lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly the requirements of para 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:142740W

Ashish Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No.: 049278 UDIN: 24049278BKCEQS6409 Date: 19-07-2024 Place: Pune