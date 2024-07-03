iifl-logo-icon 1
MKP Mobility Ltd Share Price

226
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open226
  • Day's High226
  • 52 Wk High348.6
  • Prev. Close226.7
  • Day's Low226
  • 52 Wk Low 76.78
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E110.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.63
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.09
  • Div. Yield0
MKP Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

226

Prev. Close

226.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

226

Day's Low

226

52 Week's High

348.6

52 Week's Low

76.78

Book Value

18.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.09

P/E

110.05

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

MKP Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MKP Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MKP Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 31.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MKP Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.41

3.41

0.46

0.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.89

1.75

0.54

0.59

Net Worth

6.3

5.16

1

1.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.07

-0.02

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0.31

9.72

-51.63

75.83

EBIT growth

0.31

207.03

120.65

-143.22

Net profit growth

0.31

207.03

120.65

-157.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

22.59

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

22.59

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.83

View Annually Results

MKP Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MKP Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jitesh Mahendra Patodia

Whole-time Director

Anshay Jitesh Patodia

Independent Director

Sanjay Brijkishore Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Trupti Bharat Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saheb Mahesh Dumbwani

Independent Director

Nevil Agarwal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahendra Anantram Patodia

Non Executive Director

Aanjan Jitesh Patodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MKP Mobility Ltd

Summary

MKP Mobility Limited (formally known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1990 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 1992. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar. The Companys name got changed to MKP Mobility Limited effective on December 21, 2022. Presently, the Company is s involved into the business of distribution and exports- automotive parts, industrial products, mechanical and electronic components, auto care products. lubricants, tyres, batteries, refurbished parts.The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4s to 20s count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of the project commenced commercial production in Feb.93.In 1995, in the phase-II of the project, the company diversified into low count cotton yarn of 4s and 6s count by importing conversion kits from Flitex Corveny Kosetec, Czech Republic and also expanded the existing capacity of phase-I. The company came out with a public issue of 30 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Jan.95 to part-finance phase-II of its project. The company replaced new 320 KVA DG set in the place of old 320 KVA DG set to take better advantage. It installed chute feeding system to blow room line at a cost of Rs 26 lac to improve quality of finished goods and production. The Company disposed off some of the textile machine
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MKP Mobility Ltd share price today?

The MKP Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹226 today.

What is the Market Cap of MKP Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MKP Mobility Ltd is ₹77.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MKP Mobility Ltd is 110.05 and 12.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MKP Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MKP Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MKP Mobility Ltd is ₹76.78 and ₹348.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MKP Mobility Ltd?

MKP Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 158.34%, 3 Years at 129.31%, 1 Year at 210.00%, 6 Month at -6.13%, 3 Month at -4.06% and 1 Month at -13.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MKP Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MKP Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.47 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 31.36 %

