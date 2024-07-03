Summary

MKP Mobility Limited (formally known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1990 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 1992. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar. The Companys name got changed to MKP Mobility Limited effective on December 21, 2022. Presently, the Company is s involved into the business of distribution and exports- automotive parts, industrial products, mechanical and electronic components, auto care products. lubricants, tyres, batteries, refurbished parts.The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4s to 20s count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of the project commenced commercial production in Feb.93.In 1995, in the phase-II of the project, the company diversified into low count cotton yarn of 4s and 6s count by importing conversion kits from Flitex Corveny Kosetec, Czech Republic and also expanded the existing capacity of phase-I. The company came out with a public issue of 30 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Jan.95 to part-finance phase-II of its project. The company replaced new 320 KVA DG set in the place of old 320 KVA DG set to take better advantage. It installed chute feeding system to blow room line at a cost of Rs 26 lac to improve quality of finished goods and production. The Company disposed off some of the textile machine

