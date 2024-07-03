SectorTrading
Open₹226
Prev. Close₹226.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹226
Day's Low₹226
52 Week's High₹348.6
52 Week's Low₹76.78
Book Value₹18.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.09
P/E110.05
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.41
3.41
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.89
1.75
0.54
0.59
Net Worth
6.3
5.16
1
1.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.07
-0.02
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0.31
9.72
-51.63
75.83
EBIT growth
0.31
207.03
120.65
-143.22
Net profit growth
0.31
207.03
120.65
-157.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
22.59
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
22.59
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jitesh Mahendra Patodia
Whole-time Director
Anshay Jitesh Patodia
Independent Director
Sanjay Brijkishore Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Trupti Bharat Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saheb Mahesh Dumbwani
Independent Director
Nevil Agarwal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahendra Anantram Patodia
Non Executive Director
Aanjan Jitesh Patodia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MKP Mobility Ltd
Summary
MKP Mobility Limited (formally known as Chitradurga Spintex Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1990 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 1992. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar. The Companys name got changed to MKP Mobility Limited effective on December 21, 2022. Presently, the Company is s involved into the business of distribution and exports- automotive parts, industrial products, mechanical and electronic components, auto care products. lubricants, tyres, batteries, refurbished parts.The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4s to 20s count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of the project commenced commercial production in Feb.93.In 1995, in the phase-II of the project, the company diversified into low count cotton yarn of 4s and 6s count by importing conversion kits from Flitex Corveny Kosetec, Czech Republic and also expanded the existing capacity of phase-I. The company came out with a public issue of 30 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Jan.95 to part-finance phase-II of its project. The company replaced new 320 KVA DG set in the place of old 320 KVA DG set to take better advantage. It installed chute feeding system to blow room line at a cost of Rs 26 lac to improve quality of finished goods and production. The Company disposed off some of the textile machine
Read More
The MKP Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹226 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MKP Mobility Ltd is ₹77.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MKP Mobility Ltd is 110.05 and 12.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MKP Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MKP Mobility Ltd is ₹76.78 and ₹348.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MKP Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 158.34%, 3 Years at 129.31%, 1 Year at 210.00%, 6 Month at -6.13%, 3 Month at -4.06% and 1 Month at -13.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.