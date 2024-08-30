iifl-logo-icon 1
MKP Mobility Ltd AGM

209
(-5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:04:00 PM

MKP Mobility CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of MKP Mobility Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 19th July, 2024, approved the following: 1. To hold the 33rd AGM on Friday, 30th August, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video Means (VC/OAVM) Facility and to close register of members and share transfer books from 23rd August, 2024 to 30th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 2. Appointment of A. S. Desai & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. 49566) as a scrutinizer for 33rd Annual General Meeting. 3. Engaged services of Canbank Computer Services Limited and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing the remote e-voting facility to its members & has fixed 22nd August, 2024 as the Cut-off date to determine the entitlement of members, to cast their vote (electronically) on resolutions set forth in the Notice of 33rd AGM Summery of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

