MKP Mobility Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
8.11
6.59
6.12
2.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.11
6.59
6.12
2.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.32
0.24
0.08
Total Income
8.36
6.91
6.36
2.88
Total Expenditure
8.23
6.61
6.28
2.46
PBIDT
0.13
0.3
0.08
0.42
Interest
0.02
0
0.01
0
PBDT
0.11
0.29
0.07
0.42
Depreciation
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0
-0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0.37
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
-0.1
0.1
0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-0.1
0.1
0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-0.1
0.1
0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.28
0.29
0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.41
3.41
3.41
3.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.6
4.55
1.3
14.94
PBDTM(%)
1.35
4.4
1.14
14.94
PATM(%)
0
-1.51
1.63
13.16
