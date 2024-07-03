iifl-logo-icon 1
MKP Mobility Ltd Quarterly Results

221.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

8.11

6.59

6.12

2.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.11

6.59

6.12

2.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.32

0.24

0.08

Total Income

8.36

6.91

6.36

2.88

Total Expenditure

8.23

6.61

6.28

2.46

PBIDT

0.13

0.3

0.08

0.42

Interest

0.02

0

0.01

0

PBDT

0.11

0.29

0.07

0.42

Depreciation

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0

-0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0.37

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

-0.1

0.1

0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

-0.1

0.1

0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-0.1

0.1

0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.28

0.29

0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.41

3.41

3.41

3.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.6

4.55

1.3

14.94

PBDTM(%)

1.35

4.4

1.14

14.94

PATM(%)

0

-1.51

1.63

13.16

MKP Mobility: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MKP Mobility Ltd

