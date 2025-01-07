iifl-logo-icon 1
MKP Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

221.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.41

3.41

0.46

0.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.89

1.75

0.54

0.59

Net Worth

6.3

5.16

1

1.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.45

5.16

1

1.05

Fixed Assets

0.18

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.4

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.43

0.91

0.03

0.04

Inventories

0.91

0.19

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.42

0.15

0.03

0.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.98

1.06

0.02

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.8

-0.4

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.09

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.44

4.25

0.96

1.01

Total Assets

6.45

5.16

0.99

1.05

