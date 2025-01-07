MKP Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.41
3.41
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.89
1.75
0.54
0.59
Net Worth
6.3
5.16
1
1.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.45
5.16
1
1.05
Fixed Assets
0.18
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.43
0.91
0.03
0.04
Inventories
0.91
0.19
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.42
0.15
0.03
0.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.98
1.06
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.8
-0.4
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.09
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.44
4.25
0.96
1.01
Total Assets
6.45
5.16
0.99
1.05
