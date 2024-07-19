MKP Mobility Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of your company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Your Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading activities and management expects that there is huge scope of development and growth in spite of competitive market conditions. After the change in the management in previous years, the Company has been successful in generating revenues and increase the performance of the Company. The current management is well established in the automobile sector and taking all such measures to further increase its foothold in the market and diversify its business activities in various regions.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & REVIEW

During the year under review, the Standalone total Income was Rs. 2,342.03 lakhs against Rs. 13.28 lakhs. The company generated profit of Rs. 113.57 lakhs as against a loss of Rs. 25.89 Lakh for the corresponding previous year.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

As the Company is into single reportable segment therefore, segment wise performance is not applicable.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The growth of your Companys portfolio is linked to the overall economic growth. Primary risk to the business will be on account of adverse changes to the economy. Further, the changes in consumer behaviour, buying patterns and working environment arising due to ever changing economic conditions and adverse effect due to new entrants poses the threat to the business of the Company.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Directors are under the process of exploring other avenues of diversifying into new areas of business.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has robust internal control-systems in place which are commensurate with the size and nature of the business. The internal control are aligned with statutory requirements and designed to safeguard the assets of the Company. The internal control systems are complemented by various Management Information System (MIS) reports covering all areas. Increased attention is given to auto generation of MIS reports as against manual reports to take care of possible human errors or alteration of data. The Management reviews and strengthens the controls periodically.

SUBSIDIARIES

Your Company has no subsidiary Companies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within? the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.

