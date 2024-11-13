Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Considered and Approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith: - 1. The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 14th August 2024. 2. The Limited Review Report received from M/s Shah Khandelwal Jain and Associates (FRN-142740W), Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on the above unaudited Financial Results. Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of MKP Mobility Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 19th July, 2024, approved the following: 1. To hold the 33rd AGM on Friday, 30th August, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video Means (VC/OAVM) Facility and to close register of members and share transfer books from 23rd August, 2024 to 30th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 2. Appointment of A. S. Desai & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. 49566) as a scrutinizer for 33rd Annual General Meeting. 3. Engaged services of Canbank Computer Services Limited and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing the remote e-voting facility to its members & has fixed 22nd August, 2024 as the Cut-off date to determine the entitlement of members, to cast their vote (electronically) on resolutions set forth in the Notice of 33rd AGM

To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. April 17th, 2024, 1. Took note of the cessation of secretarial auditor, M/s. Ravi Patidar & Associates (COP: 25581) with effect from April 17th, 2024. 2. Appointed M/s. A S Desai & Associates, Company Secretaries, Pune (FRN: S2017MH515700) as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the audit for the Financial Year 2023-24, 2024-25 & 2025-26 with effect from April 17th, 2024. The requisite details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023, are enclosed as Annexure-1. Submitted for your information & records.

