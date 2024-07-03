iifl-logo-icon 1
MKVentures Capital Ltd Company Summary

1,750
(1.53%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:19:00 AM

MKVentures Capital Ltd Summary

MKVentures Capital Limited was originally incorporated on 17th January 1991 under the name of Kankani Textile Industries Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Sanforisers Limited on 19th November 1993 and later to Ikab Securities & Investment Limited on 18th June 1998. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Ikab Securities & Investment Limited to MKVentures Capital Limited on 03rd November,2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered with Reserve Bank of India. It has been in the business of providing financial services.During the year 2021-22, there was change in the Management of the Company. Pursuant to the SEBI Regulations, 2011, Mr. Madhusudan Kela (Acquirer) acquired 83.66% of the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company from Promoters/ Promoters Group and Others through Open offer and Share Purchase Agreements and consequently, the erstwhile promoters Mr. Indra Kumar Bagri & Others ceased to be the Promoters.

