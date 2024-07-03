Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,879.95
Prev. Close₹1,860.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.8
Day's High₹1,879.95
Day's Low₹1,775
52 Week's High₹2,800
52 Week's Low₹1,021.3
Book Value₹266.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)712.59
P/E35.32
EPS52.68
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
3.42
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.76
28.37
12.06
7.62
Net Worth
93.6
31.79
15.48
11.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.85
0.69
0.9
0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
28.19
10.78
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
28.19
10.78
Other Operating Income
10.84
16.55
Other Income
2.5
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Madhusudan Kela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SANKET DILIP RATHI
Independent Director
Sanjay Malpani
Non Executive Director
Sumit Bhalotia
Independent Director
SIDDHARTH AGRAWAL
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Shruti Bahety
Reports by MKVentures Capital Ltd
Summary
MKVentures Capital Limited was originally incorporated on 17th January 1991 under the name of Kankani Textile Industries Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Sanforisers Limited on 19th November 1993 and later to Ikab Securities & Investment Limited on 18th June 1998. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Ikab Securities & Investment Limited to MKVentures Capital Limited on 03rd November,2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered with Reserve Bank of India. It has been in the business of providing financial services.During the year 2021-22, there was change in the Management of the Company. Pursuant to the SEBI Regulations, 2011, Mr. Madhusudan Kela (Acquirer) acquired 83.66% of the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company from Promoters/ Promoters Group and Others through Open offer and Share Purchase Agreements and consequently, the erstwhile promoters Mr. Indra Kumar Bagri & Others ceased to be the Promoters.
The MKVentures Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1854.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MKVentures Capital Ltd is ₹712.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MKVentures Capital Ltd is 35.32 and 6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MKVentures Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MKVentures Capital Ltd is ₹1021.3 and ₹2800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MKVentures Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 151.10%, 3 Years at 72.19%, 1 Year at 71.32%, 6 Month at -18.71%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 8.82%.
