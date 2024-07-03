iifl-logo-icon 1
MKVentures Capital Ltd Share Price

1,854.05
(-0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,879.95
  • Day's High1,879.95
  • 52 Wk High2,800
  • Prev. Close1,860.75
  • Day's Low1,775
  • 52 Wk Low 1,021.3
  • Turnover (lac)26.8
  • P/E35.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value266.93
  • EPS52.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)712.59
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

MKVentures Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,879.95

Prev. Close

1,860.75

Turnover(Lac.)

26.8

Day's High

1,879.95

Day's Low

1,775

52 Week's High

2,800

52 Week's Low

1,021.3

Book Value

266.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

712.59

P/E

35.32

EPS

52.68

Divi. Yield

0.05

MKVentures Capital Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 13 Jun, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

MKVentures Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MKVentures Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 4.25%

Institutions: 4.25%

Non-Institutions: 21.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MKVentures Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

3.42

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.76

28.37

12.06

7.62

Net Worth

93.6

31.79

15.48

11.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.85

0.69

0.9

0.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

28.19

10.78

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

28.19

10.78

Other Operating Income

10.84

16.55

Other Income

2.5

0.13

MKVentures Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MKVentures Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Madhusudan Kela

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SANKET DILIP RATHI

Independent Director

Sanjay Malpani

Non Executive Director

Sumit Bhalotia

Independent Director

SIDDHARTH AGRAWAL

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Shruti Bahety

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MKVentures Capital Ltd

Summary

MKVentures Capital Limited was originally incorporated on 17th January 1991 under the name of Kankani Textile Industries Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Sanforisers Limited on 19th November 1993 and later to Ikab Securities & Investment Limited on 18th June 1998. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Ikab Securities & Investment Limited to MKVentures Capital Limited on 03rd November,2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered with Reserve Bank of India. It has been in the business of providing financial services.During the year 2021-22, there was change in the Management of the Company. Pursuant to the SEBI Regulations, 2011, Mr. Madhusudan Kela (Acquirer) acquired 83.66% of the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company from Promoters/ Promoters Group and Others through Open offer and Share Purchase Agreements and consequently, the erstwhile promoters Mr. Indra Kumar Bagri & Others ceased to be the Promoters.
Company FAQs

What is the MKVentures Capital Ltd share price today?

The MKVentures Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1854.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of MKVentures Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MKVentures Capital Ltd is ₹712.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MKVentures Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MKVentures Capital Ltd is 35.32 and 6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MKVentures Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MKVentures Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MKVentures Capital Ltd is ₹1021.3 and ₹2800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MKVentures Capital Ltd?

MKVentures Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 151.10%, 3 Years at 72.19%, 1 Year at 71.32%, 6 Month at -18.71%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 8.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MKVentures Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MKVentures Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 4.26 %
Public - 21.38 %

