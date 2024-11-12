Mkventures Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations) we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidation Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Mkventures Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (Listing Regulations) the meeting of the Board of Directors of MKVentures Capital Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period and recommend Dividend, if any. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statutory Auditors Report thereon, a copy of the same is enclosed herewith. 2. Recommended an Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share on face value of Re. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)