MKVentures Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

1,750
(-3.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:25:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

3.42

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.76

28.37

12.06

7.62

Net Worth

93.6

31.79

15.48

11.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

248.84

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

93.63

280.63

15.48

11.04

Fixed Assets

1.14

0

0

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.24

0.05

13.52

6.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.19

0

0.09

Networking Capital

-18.93

-26.44

0.73

1.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.08

2.13

0.76

2.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.01

-28.57

-0.03

-0.82

Cash

29.92

1.46

1.21

1.23

Total Assets

24.45

-24.74

15.46

9.46

