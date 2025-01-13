MKVentures Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
3.42
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.76
28.37
12.06
7.62
Net Worth
93.6
31.79
15.48
11.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
248.84
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
93.63
280.63
15.48
11.04
Fixed Assets
1.14
0
0
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.24
0.05
13.52
6.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.19
0
0.09
Networking Capital
-18.93
-26.44
0.73
1.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.08
2.13
0.76
2.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.01
-28.57
-0.03
-0.82
Cash
29.92
1.46
1.21
1.23
Total Assets
24.45
-24.74
15.46
9.46
