TO THE MEMBERS OF MODELLA WOOLLENS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of MODELLA WOOLLENS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("IndAS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded and the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, based on the representation received from the management regarding continuing support and assurance of raising requisite fianc? / generate cash flow in future to meet its obligations and to earn profits in future, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standard financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materiality inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materiality misstated If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the companies Act 2013 , we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the" Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

f) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report u/s 197 (16) , no managerial remuneration is paid/provided.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as on 31st March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in terms of section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

h) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. i) As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for records retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements, in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modella Woollens Limited. ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.]

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As informed to us, the Company has a policy of conducting physical verification of property plant and equipment once in three years, which in our opinion is reasonable and commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as informed.

(c) There are no immovable properties hence clause c of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As informed to us, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, hence clause 3(iii)(a)(A),(B) and 3(iii)(b),(c),(d),(e),(f) of the order are not applicable. iv. Since the company has not given any loans or made investments or given guarantee or security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under. vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 for the products of the company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vii. According to the records of the Company, it is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, income Tax, service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no arrears of outstanding applicable material statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Service Tax, Provident Fund, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the company examined by us, the Company does not have any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).Therefore provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the order are not applicable to the Company. ix. (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year, hence the clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year, hence the clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence the clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year, hence the clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a)The company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, optionally convertible debentures during the year.Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on the Audit procedures performed and as per the Information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been explained that no whistle blower complaints are received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a),(b),(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a)In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is a deemed NBFC.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in regulations by Reserve Bank of India or a part of CIC Group. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(c),(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses od Rs.1289.56 (‘000) in the current financial year, however there are no cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The provisions of section 135 with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility do not apply to the aforesaid company. Therefore provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiary. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph g, under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements, in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modella Woollens Limited.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Modella Woollens Limited (the Company) as of 31-Mar-2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-Mar-2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.