iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modella Woollens Ltd Share Price

60.14
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.14
  • Day's High60.14
  • 52 Wk High96.4
  • Prev. Close60
  • Day's Low60.14
  • 52 Wk Low 55.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modella Woollens Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

60.14

Prev. Close

60

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

60.14

Day's Low

60.14

52 Week's High

96.4

52 Week's Low

55.3

Book Value

-2.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Modella Woollens Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Modella Woollens Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modella Woollens Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.16%

Non-Promoter- 16.94%

Institutions: 16.94%

Non-Institutions: 36.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modella Woollens Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.91

0.91

0.91

0.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.07

-0.94

-2.51

-2.97

Net Worth

-0.16

-0.02

-1.6

-2.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.31

-0.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

0.21

-0.45

-0.38

Depreciation

-7.93

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.05

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0.53

-0.96

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-39.32

-37.46

50.81

-24.18

EBIT growth

-131.98

-151.22

35.06

-24.13

Net profit growth

-110.09

-133.69

16.93

-19.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Modella Woollens Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modella Woollens Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sandeep Shah

Independent Director

Nirav Shah

Independent Director

Alpa Vinesh Shah

Independent Director

Mehul Shashivadan Trived

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modella Woollens Ltd

Summary

The foundations of the MODELLA Group was securely laid way back in 1921 by the Grover family. Modella Woollens Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1961. The Wool Combing Unit of the Company was located in Chandigarh. This was set up in collaboration with M/s. Robt, Jowitt & Sons of Bradford, England, established since 1775, who were one of the leading top-makers in the U.K. The Wool Combing Unit was sold in 1993. However, the Company commenced trading activity in 2010-11. Presently, it is engaged in trading of textiles.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modella Woollens Ltd share price today?

The Modella Woollens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modella Woollens Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modella Woollens Ltd is ₹5.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modella Woollens Ltd is 0 and -24.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modella Woollens Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modella Woollens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modella Woollens Ltd is ₹55.3 and ₹96.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modella Woollens Ltd?

Modella Woollens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.72%, 3 Years at -33.54%, 1 Year at -14.47%, 6 Month at -19.19%, 3 Month at -12.41% and 1 Month at 2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modella Woollens Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modella Woollens Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.17 %
Institutions - 16.94 %
Public - 36.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modella Woollens Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.