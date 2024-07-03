SectorTrading
Open₹60.14
Prev. Close₹60
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹60.14
Day's Low₹60.14
52 Week's High₹96.4
52 Week's Low₹55.3
Book Value₹-2.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.91
0.91
0.91
0.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.07
-0.94
-2.51
-2.97
Net Worth
-0.16
-0.02
-1.6
-2.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.31
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
0.21
-0.45
-0.38
Depreciation
-7.93
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.05
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.53
-0.96
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-39.32
-37.46
50.81
-24.18
EBIT growth
-131.98
-151.22
35.06
-24.13
Net profit growth
-110.09
-133.69
16.93
-19.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sandeep Shah
Independent Director
Nirav Shah
Independent Director
Alpa Vinesh Shah
Independent Director
Mehul Shashivadan Trived
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modella Woollens Ltd
Summary
The foundations of the MODELLA Group was securely laid way back in 1921 by the Grover family. Modella Woollens Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1961. The Wool Combing Unit of the Company was located in Chandigarh. This was set up in collaboration with M/s. Robt, Jowitt & Sons of Bradford, England, established since 1775, who were one of the leading top-makers in the U.K. The Wool Combing Unit was sold in 1993. However, the Company commenced trading activity in 2010-11. Presently, it is engaged in trading of textiles.
Read More
The Modella Woollens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modella Woollens Ltd is ₹5.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modella Woollens Ltd is 0 and -24.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modella Woollens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modella Woollens Ltd is ₹55.3 and ₹96.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modella Woollens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.72%, 3 Years at -33.54%, 1 Year at -14.47%, 6 Month at -19.19%, 3 Month at -12.41% and 1 Month at 2.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.