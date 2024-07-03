Summary

The foundations of the MODELLA Group was securely laid way back in 1921 by the Grover family. Modella Woollens Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1961. The Wool Combing Unit of the Company was located in Chandigarh. This was set up in collaboration with M/s. Robt, Jowitt & Sons of Bradford, England, established since 1775, who were one of the leading top-makers in the U.K. The Wool Combing Unit was sold in 1993. However, the Company commenced trading activity in 2010-11. Presently, it is engaged in trading of textiles.

Read More