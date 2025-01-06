iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modella Woollens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.14
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modella Woollens Ltd

Modella Woollens FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

0.21

-0.45

-0.38

Depreciation

-7.93

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.05

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0.53

-0.96

0

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

0.68

-1.41

-0.38

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.06

0.68

-1.41

-0.38

Equity raised

-5.91

-6.5

-5.87

-5.1

Investing

-0.18

0.18

0

0

Financing

55.43

3.29

3.1

2.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.39

-2.35

-4.19

-2.68

Modella Woollens : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Modella Woollens Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.