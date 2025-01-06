Modella Woollens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
0.21
-0.45
-0.38
Depreciation
-7.93
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.05
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.53
-0.96
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
0.68
-1.41
-0.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.06
0.68
-1.41
-0.38
Equity raised
-5.91
-6.5
-5.87
-5.1
Investing
-0.18
0.18
0
0
Financing
55.43
3.29
3.1
2.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.39
-2.35
-4.19
-2.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.