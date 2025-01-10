Modella Woollens Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.91
0.91
0.91
0.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.07
-0.94
-2.51
-2.97
Net Worth
-0.16
-0.02
-1.6
-2.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.31
53.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.16
-0.02
-0.29
51.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.52
-0.36
-0.36
49.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.17
0.42
52
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.52
-0.77
-2.42
Cash
0.36
0.33
0.07
2.01
Total Assets
-0.16
-0.03
-0.29
51.58
